Timeline narrowed in hit-and-run that killed Covington mother

COVINGTON, Ga. — A GoFundMe account has been set up to pay for funeral expenses for a Covington mother who died after being struck by a hit-and-run vehicle as she walked along Georgia Hwy. 36 late Monday, Jan. 30.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office also announced a $2,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the death of Deanna Grimes Mattheus, 44.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Caitlin Jett said investigators have narrowed the timeline of the incident down to a 12-minute interval between 11:48 p.m. and midnight on Jan. 30 on Hwy. 36 south of County Hwy. 213 near Laurie Lane and Bethel Bara Baptist Church.

"Our agency has been working diligently, day and night, to locate the person(s) responsible for this hit-and-run fatality incident on Jan. 30," Jett said. "Debris located at the scene identify the suspected vehicle as a Ford, and the vehicle will have damage on the front passenger side. This is an active investigation."

She asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Sgt. Jack Redlinger at 678-283-4010.

The GoFundMe account stated it had a $5,000 goal and donations could be made to the account or directly to J.C Harwell & Son Funeral Home, which was in charge of arrangements.

“Deanna was a funny, caring person and loved her family and friends and deserves to be brought home to the family and to be at rest …” the account organizer said.

The mother of seven was struck and killed as she walked along foggy Hwy. 36, which is also known as Jackson Highway, near the sheriff’s office reported.

The vehicle then left the scene, which was about a mile south of the Covington city limits.

Deputies were called to the incident and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to information from the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 678-283-4010.



Mattheus was an Atlanta native and lifelong resident of Covington. She attended Newton County High School, according to an obituary from J.C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home.

She is survived by seven children, two grandchildren, mother, sister and brother.

The GoFundMe account is at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-deanna-matthews-grimes?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined.