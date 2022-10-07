Three victims killed in Covington head-on collision identified

COVINGTON, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol continued to investigate today after three Newton County residents were killed Wednesday, Oct. 5, in a head-on collision just west of the Covington city limits.

Driver Jesus Salvador Ayala-Serrano, 25, and passengers Jesus Felipe-Moreno, 20, and Marquez Borjas Santos, 60, all of Covington, died in the 8:30 a.m. incident on Access Road at Dinah Pace Road.

A dump truck driven by Tavoris J. Berry, 33, of Locust Grove, crossed the center yellow line and struck head-on the box truck the three victims were traveling in, stated a Georgia State Patrol preliminary summary.

The three occupants of the box truck were killed. No details were given on Berry.

A GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team was assisting with the investigation. The crash report had not been released by this morning, a GSP spokesperson said.