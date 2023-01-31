Reward offered in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian on Hwy. 36 in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the death of a Covington woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver late Monday along Georgia Hwy. 36.

Newton County Sheriff's Office announced it was asking the public's help in finding the driver whose Ford vehicle struck and killed the pedestrian, identified as Frances Deanna Mattheus, 44, about a mile south of the Covington city limits.

Deputies were called to the incident that occurred between 11:30 p.m. and midnight along Hwy. 36 near Laurie Lane and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to information from the sheriff's office.

A report stated the victim was found on the east side of the highway's northbound lane.

"Following an on-scene investigation, it has been determined the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is a Ford and will have damage on the passenger side," said Newton County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Caitlin Jett.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 678-283-4010.