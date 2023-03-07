Report: No signs of trauma on Covington-area man's body

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Covington-area resident who was found dead Monday after disappearing during a business trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, did not have any signs of internal or external trauma, a coroner said today.

In addition, his family said they have been told he likely died of an accidental overdose, Baton Rouge TV station WAFB reported.

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said a final cause of death is still awaiting toxicology testing, WAFB reported.



Nathan Millard's body was found Monday, shortly after 3:30 a.m., behind a shuttered funeral home in the 2900 block of Scenic Highway in the Louisiana capital city. It had been wrapped in a rug and plastic, The Advocate newspaper of Baton Rouge reported.

The TV station reported that investigators said it is possible he was with others when he accidentally overdosed and they moved his body to another location.



He had traveled from Atlanta to Baton Rouge for a business trip for his employer, Advanced Construction of Conyers. He was last seen Feb. 22 after he and a client went to an LSU basketball game and Happy's Irish Pub. The client last saw Millard at the pub and he was later seen on cameras at his hotel.

A city employee later found Millard's phone downtown. Millard’s debit card also had been used several times over the days following his disappearance until it was deactivated by a family member.

Millard, 42, was a resident of the Covington part of Walton County, near Jersey. He was the father of two teen boys from a previous marriage, two teen stepsons and a 7-year-old daughter with his wife Amber.