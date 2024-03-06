Police investigate indecent assault incident at local Walmart

COVINGTON, Ga. – Officers with the Covington Police Department (CPD) are looking into an indecent assault incident that occurred at a local Walmart.
A video released on Tuesday said that on March 3 an unidentified male approached a juvenile female in the sports section of the store, where he allegedly grabbed her chest.
Surveillance video from the Walmart showed the male then fleeing the scene.
The person can be described as a White male sporting a long beard. In the video he was seen wearing a gray beanie, black jacket, lime green shirt, blue shorts and white and red sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding the subject’s identity is urged to contact Det. Kyle Tesky by phone at 678-625-5562 or by email at kyle.tesky@covingtonpolice.com. Additionally, you can contact Lt. Daniel Digby by phone at 770-385-2126 or by email at daniel.digby@covingtonpolice.com.