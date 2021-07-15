Newton judge orders bond be set for accused killer of brother

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Newton County judge has set bond for a man accused of shooting his brother multiple times and killing him after a night of drinking over the Fourth of July weekend.



Judge Jeffrey Foster set a $75,000 bond for murder suspect Shaquell Lafradus Fisher of Covington Tuesday, July 13, during a hearing in Newton County Superior Court.

Foster also included a series of conditions Fisher must follow if he is freed from jail on bond, such as confinement to a residence and no contact with potential witnesses, including his mother.

Fisher’s attorney, Sam Laguda, told the judge that Fisher had an incentive for abiding by the conditions Foster set.

“He’s back in (jail),” Laguda said, in reference to the consequences of not following Foster's conditions.

“He doesn’t want to be back in there,” he said.

Shaquell Fisher, 26, was charged with one count of murder after sheriff’s deputies found his brother, Deondre Fisher, 25, dead of multiple gunshot wounds July 5 in a home the two jointly owned near Porterdale.

He has been held without bond in the Newton County Detention Center since his arrest July 5 following the 2:45 a.m. incident at the residence on Brandon Drive in the Woodland Ridge neighborhood.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Amber Dally told Foster a recording indicated a caller to 911 said a shooting had occurred at the Brandon Drive residence. The caller then remained on the line and an additional four to five gunshots were heard, Dally said.

Investigators spoke with three witnesses, including their mother. They told the deputies the two had returned from a night of drinking and were arguing about some "silly nonsense" before a physical altercation ensued, Dally said.

The victim attempted to gouge and scratch the suspect's eyes and Shaquell later had to get medical attention for it, she said.

Both separated and Shaquell Fisher then produced the firearms and shot the victim multiple times, Dally said.

“The witnesses say that Shaquell (had) both of those guns and Deondre never had a gun,” Dally said.

She said the suspect used both 9mm and .22-caliber guns to shoot his brother — both of which were found at the scene.

Deputies found Deondre Fisher dead with 13 to 14 wounds from both 9mm and .22-caliber bullets in his back and thigh, she said.

Dally told Foster that Fisher was a risk for fleeing the state if freed on bond until a trial. He had some ties to California and the sentence he faced if convicted of murder could prompt him to leave Georgia to avoid them, Dally said.

Fisher's family members and friends filled much of the courtroom during the hearing on his request that a bond be granted.

His mother, wife and grandfather told the judge they supported Fisher despite the shooting of his brother, Deondre Fisher, 25.

Laguda said all the evidence about what led up to the shooting is not known. He said the victim may have provoked Fisher into the action and Fisher may have acted in self-defense, the attorney said.

He said Shaquell Fisher had no history of violent behavior or criminal activity. He had lived in Newton County all his life, attended Newton High School and had significant family and community ties to the county, Laguda said.

Foster said he had concerns about Fisher being at risk of fleeing the state before a trial on the charges.

However, he said strong support from family members, and lack of a criminal and violent history, were factors in his decision.

He said he was requiring Fisher to abide by a number of conditions.

Fisher must wear an electronic ankle monitor and remain confined to an aunt’s residence except for medical needs, meetings with his attorney and court appearances, Foster said.

A monitoring company would make sure Fisher was located at places he was allowed to go. It would report any violations immediately, he said.

He also said the suspect was to have no access to legal or illegal drugs or alcoholic beverages. Law enforcement officials must "pre-clear" the aunt’s home before Fisher is allowed to stay there, Foster said.

The judge also said he could not have contact with his mother or others who were witnesses.

Laguda told the judge that Fisher wanted to attend his brother’s funeral. Foster said he was “not inclined” to allow him to attend the funeral for a variety of reasons, including interaction with potential witnesses in the case.

Foster also declined the attorney's request that the suspect be allowed to travel to and from a job for which he was being considered.

“At present, I’m not comfortable with letting him come and go,” Foster said.