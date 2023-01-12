Newton County deputy placed on leave following Facebook comments

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown has ordered an internal investigation into allegations a sheriff's deputy took part in a social media conversation that included some apparent white residents discussing possibly shooting a group of Black youths riding on bicycles through their neighborhood.



The deputy, identified as Clay Stevens in a sheriff's office Facebook post Wednesday, was placed on administrative leave.

The sheriff's office said in a statement today, "Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a post circulating on Facebook that one of our deputies responded to.

"Like all other complaints, Sheriff Brown takes all complaints seriously and has acted immediately to ensure the integrity of the Office of the Sheriff. He has ordered an internal investigation and placed the deputy sheriff in question on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

"As always, it is the practice of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office to treat everyone, regardless of their ethnicity, with dignity and respect and continue to build race relationships throughout our community and abroad.”

The deputy's comments allegedly were in answer to postings by others concerning a group of Black teens on bicycles who they said were taking photos of houses on Pickens Road in order to return for an unnamed crime.

In a posting shared on Facebook and credited to Stevens, the deputy allegedly asked one person posting on Facebook if there were "any black folks living on Pickens Rd.?"

The deputy then said they were in front of the same person's house and stated they "don't look like Mormons to me," in reference to the practice of young Mormon church members going door to door on bicycles.

The incident conjured memories for some on social media about Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man a group of white residents confronted and eventually shot and killed in early 2020 in Brunswick.

The group armed themselves with guns and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he ran past their home on Feb. 23, 2020, The Associated Press reported. Another joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of one of them shooting Arbery with a shotgun.

They told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar but investigators determined he was unarmed and had committed no crimes.

A state Superior Court judge imposed life sentences for all three men in January 2022 for Arbery’s murder, with two denied any chance of parole.