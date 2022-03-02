Newton County Jail Log, March 2, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Michael T. Burrell, 49, Cherokee Rd, Social Circle, was arrested February 24 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Tilon M. Cromartie, 26, Pommel Ct, Conyers, was arrested February 24 and charged with criminal damage to property and harassing phone calls

John Martin Daniel, Jr, 43, Cherokee Way, Conyers, was arrested February 24 and held for other agency

Anthony S. Daniel, 39, Hays Prison, was arrested February 28 and back for court

Antoine D. Davis, West 28th St, Wilmington, Delaware, was arrested February 28 and court sentenced 60 days

Marcus D. Golson, 51, Gross Lake Parkway, Covington, was arrested February 28 and charged with dui, improper lane usage, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked, no proof of insurance

Jessica Gonzalez, 45, Collier St, Covington, was arrested February 28 and held for other agency

D’Angelo B. Haney, 19, Collier St, Covington, was arrested March 1 and charged with aggravated assault, buy, sell, etc., motor vehicle or part, marijuana-possess less than one oz. theft by receiving stolen property

Latonya E. Hill, 30, Cannon Dr, Social Circle, was arrested February 23 and court sentenced 30 days

Rickale L. Horton, 19, Spring Valley Trace, Covington, was arrested February 28 and charged with aggravated assault and robbery

Donterrius A. Hurst, 39, Oakbrook Ln, Covington, was arrested February 26 and back for court

Elizabeth V. Jenkins, 28, Saratoga Ct, Covington, was arrested February 24 and charged with theft by taking

Calvin Q. Jones, 18, Baywood Ct, Conyers, was arrested February 25 and charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission

Clifford N. Lankford, 59, Holly Hill, Decatur, was arrested February 25 and held for other agency

Ronald S. Law, 22, Pebble brook Pass, Covington, was arrested February 24 and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, false statement or writing, possession of firearm or knife during commission

Christopher A. Little, 27, Trelawney Ct, Covington, was arrested February 25 and charged with probation violation

Miguel R. Martinez, 64, Access Rd, Covington, was arrested March 1 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, hit and run, no proof of insurance and suspended, revoked or canceled registration

D’Andre C. Mason, 31, homeless, was arrested February 24 and charged with probation violation

Korey N. Mauldin, 28, High Falls, Griffin, was arrested March 1 and charged with crossing state/county guard line, failure to appear for finger printable charges, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation

Aderius A. McIntosh, 25, Cresent Dr, Warner Robins, was arrested February 24 and back for court

Joshua Ngoh, 24, Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, was arrested February 24 and charged with public drunkenness, willful obstruction or law enforcement officer

Dalandian D. Nolley, 35, Willow Shoals, Covington, was arrested February 23 and court sentenced 24 hours

Darin A, Ponder, 20, Tew Lane, Covington, was arrested February 25 and charged with probation violation

Marty S. Rose, 59, Jenkins Center, was arrested March 1 and back for court

Jiare E. Schneider, 28, Sterling Lane, Covington, was arrested February 25 and charged with possession and use of drug related object, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana

Blessings L. Shelley, 26, Park Estates Dr, Snellville, was arrested February 25 and charged with probation violation

Kalyn S. Tucker, 25, Stallion Trail Riverdale was arrested March 1 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

Dennis J. Williams, 40, Brighton Rd, Greensboro, was arrested March 1 and charged with battery

Delvin I. White, 40, Old Concord Dr, Covington, was arrested February 25 and held for other agency

Flint W. White, 51, Spring St, Covington, was arrested February 24 and charged with probation violation

Henry D. Arnold, 41, Toney Drive, Decatur, was arrested February 17 back for court

Clarence L. Benton, Jr, 32, Dooly Prison, was arrested February 16 back for court

Alize K. Farley, 26, Houston Lake Rd, Kathleen, was arrested February 16 and court sentenced 60 days

Nellyda Fernandez-Gonzalez, 29, Cowan Rd, Covington, was arrested February 20 and charged with criminal damage to property

Sophia A. Harris, 40, Winnstead Pl, Covington, was arrested February 18 and charged with false statement or writing fraudulent documents, hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal

Lawrence E. Hill, 22, Wisteria Way, Covington, was arrested February 17 and charged with battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Jamariel D. Hobbs, 26, Ivey St, Porterdale, was arrested February 17 court sentenced 24 hours

Anthony Hollins, 22, Saint James Drive, Conyers, was arrested February 22 and charged with deposit account fraud

Chevaughn D. Marshall, 28, Timberlake, was arrested February 16 and charged with loitering or prowling, marijuana possess less than 1 oz. and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Lee A. Massey, 39, Gauntt Rd, Oxford, was arrested February 20 and charged with superior court arrest order

Frankie H. Meeks, 55, Bar Farm Rd, Carrollton, was arrested February 21 back for court

William S. Phillips, 48, Capeton Court, Covington, was arrested February 18 and charged with battery

Jourdan C. Phillips, 23, Greenfield Way, Covington, was arrested February 22 and charged with false statement or writing

Michael R. Rooks, 57, W. Irish Dr, Conyers, was arrested February 22 and charged with dui, failure to appear for finger printable charges and improper lane usage

Tricia M. Smith, 34, Pine St, Porterdale, was arrested February 21 back for court

Vickie R. Smith, 66, Settler Grove, Covington, was arrested February 17 and court sentenced 7 days

Hayly M. Spence, 18, Rocky Plain Rd, Covington, was arrested February 16 and court sentenced 24 hours

Rondrikus Q. Starks, 32, New Lacy St, Monroe, was arrested February 16 and court sentenced 72 hours

Edward L. Thompson, 72, Stone view, McDonough, was arrested February 18 and charged with dui and following to close

Johnvonta L. Stanley, 22, Morris Dr, Covington, was arrested February 22 and charged with battery, criminal damage to property, cruelty to children and terroristic threats and acts

Marquae Yoakum, 20, was arrested February 20 and held for other agency

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT



David Apelquist, 58, Lloyd Rd, Mansfield, was arrested February 23 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device, failure to appear for fingerprintable charges, hit and run and no proof of insurance

Janiel V. Brown, 44, Lawrenceville Hwy, Decatur, was arrested February 26 and charged with disorderly conduct

Michael L. Munson, 47, Henderson Dr, Covington, was arrested February 23 and charged with criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting and theft by taking

Mary E Nauss, 38, Green St, Thomaston, was arrested February 25 and held for other agency

Tiara N. Smith, 30, Harbor Lake, Fairburn, was arrested February 26 and held for other agency

Daniel C. Sproul, 44, homelesss, was arrested February 23 and held for other agency

Jermaine A. Warren, 50, N Links Dr, Covington, was arrested February 26 and charged with dui and failure to maintain

Clarence S. White, 50, Riverbend Dr, Covington, was arrested February 22 and charged with aggravated assault

Evelyn M. Anderson, 52, Clark St, Covington, was arrested February 17 and charged with aggravated battery

Annie P. Clark, 49, Hendrix Circle, was arrested February 22 and charged with battery

Stanley Hillman, Sr, 65, Fowler St, Covington, was arrested February 18 and charged with battery

Ravin D. Nail, 40, Colquitt Rd, Dunwoody, was arrested February 18 and charged with public drunkenness

Juan J. Pation-Puga, 34, Purcell Rd, Lawrenceville, was arrested February 22 and charged with disorderly conduct, driving while license suspended or revoked

Michael R. Tinsley, 39, White Birch Dr, Covington, was arrested February 22 and charged with probation violation