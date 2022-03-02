Newton County Jail Log, March 2, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Michael T. Burrell, 49, Cherokee Rd, Social Circle, was arrested February 24 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Tilon M. Cromartie, 26, Pommel Ct, Conyers, was arrested February 24 and charged with criminal damage to property and harassing phone calls
John Martin Daniel, Jr, 43, Cherokee Way, Conyers, was arrested February 24 and held for other agency
Anthony S. Daniel, 39, Hays Prison, was arrested February 28 and back for court
Antoine D. Davis, West 28th St, Wilmington, Delaware, was arrested February 28 and court sentenced 60 days
Marcus D. Golson, 51, Gross Lake Parkway, Covington, was arrested February 28 and charged with dui, improper lane usage, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked, no proof of insurance
Jessica Gonzalez, 45, Collier St, Covington, was arrested February 28 and held for other agency
D’Angelo B. Haney, 19, Collier St, Covington, was arrested March 1 and charged with aggravated assault, buy, sell, etc., motor vehicle or part, marijuana-possess less than one oz. theft by receiving stolen property
Latonya E. Hill, 30, Cannon Dr, Social Circle, was arrested February 23 and court sentenced 30 days
Rickale L. Horton, 19, Spring Valley Trace, Covington, was arrested February 28 and charged with aggravated assault and robbery
Donterrius A. Hurst, 39, Oakbrook Ln, Covington, was arrested February 26 and back for court
Elizabeth V. Jenkins, 28, Saratoga Ct, Covington, was arrested February 24 and charged with theft by taking
Calvin Q. Jones, 18, Baywood Ct, Conyers, was arrested February 25 and charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission
Clifford N. Lankford, 59, Holly Hill, Decatur, was arrested February 25 and held for other agency
Ronald S. Law, 22, Pebble brook Pass, Covington, was arrested February 24 and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, false statement or writing, possession of firearm or knife during commission
Christopher A. Little, 27, Trelawney Ct, Covington, was arrested February 25 and charged with probation violation
Miguel R. Martinez, 64, Access Rd, Covington, was arrested March 1 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, hit and run, no proof of insurance and suspended, revoked or canceled registration
D’Andre C. Mason, 31, homeless, was arrested February 24 and charged with probation violation
Korey N. Mauldin, 28, High Falls, Griffin, was arrested March 1 and charged with crossing state/county guard line, failure to appear for finger printable charges, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation
Aderius A. McIntosh, 25, Cresent Dr, Warner Robins, was arrested February 24 and back for court
Joshua Ngoh, 24, Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, was arrested February 24 and charged with public drunkenness, willful obstruction or law enforcement officer
Dalandian D. Nolley, 35, Willow Shoals, Covington, was arrested February 23 and court sentenced 24 hours
Darin A, Ponder, 20, Tew Lane, Covington, was arrested February 25 and charged with probation violation
Marty S. Rose, 59, Jenkins Center, was arrested March 1 and back for court
Jiare E. Schneider, 28, Sterling Lane, Covington, was arrested February 25 and charged with possession and use of drug related object, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana
Blessings L. Shelley, 26, Park Estates Dr, Snellville, was arrested February 25 and charged with probation violation
Kalyn S. Tucker, 25, Stallion Trail Riverdale was arrested March 1 and charged with terroristic threats and acts
Dennis J. Williams, 40, Brighton Rd, Greensboro, was arrested March 1 and charged with battery
Delvin I. White, 40, Old Concord Dr, Covington, was arrested February 25 and held for other agency
Flint W. White, 51, Spring St, Covington, was arrested February 24 and charged with probation violation
Henry D. Arnold, 41, Toney Drive, Decatur, was arrested February 17 back for court
Clarence L. Benton, Jr, 32, Dooly Prison, was arrested February 16 back for court
Alize K. Farley, 26, Houston Lake Rd, Kathleen, was arrested February 16 and court sentenced 60 days
Nellyda Fernandez-Gonzalez, 29, Cowan Rd, Covington, was arrested February 20 and charged with criminal damage to property
Sophia A. Harris, 40, Winnstead Pl, Covington, was arrested February 18 and charged with false statement or writing fraudulent documents, hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal
Lawrence E. Hill, 22, Wisteria Way, Covington, was arrested February 17 and charged with battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Jamariel D. Hobbs, 26, Ivey St, Porterdale, was arrested February 17 court sentenced 24 hours
Anthony Hollins, 22, Saint James Drive, Conyers, was arrested February 22 and charged with deposit account fraud
Chevaughn D. Marshall, 28, Timberlake, was arrested February 16 and charged with loitering or prowling, marijuana possess less than 1 oz. and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Lee A. Massey, 39, Gauntt Rd, Oxford, was arrested February 20 and charged with superior court arrest order
Frankie H. Meeks, 55, Bar Farm Rd, Carrollton, was arrested February 21 back for court
William S. Phillips, 48, Capeton Court, Covington, was arrested February 18 and charged with battery
Jourdan C. Phillips, 23, Greenfield Way, Covington, was arrested February 22 and charged with false statement or writing
Michael R. Rooks, 57, W. Irish Dr, Conyers, was arrested February 22 and charged with dui, failure to appear for finger printable charges and improper lane usage
Tricia M. Smith, 34, Pine St, Porterdale, was arrested February 21 back for court
Vickie R. Smith, 66, Settler Grove, Covington, was arrested February 17 and court sentenced 7 days
Hayly M. Spence, 18, Rocky Plain Rd, Covington, was arrested February 16 and court sentenced 24 hours
Rondrikus Q. Starks, 32, New Lacy St, Monroe, was arrested February 16 and court sentenced 72 hours
Edward L. Thompson, 72, Stone view, McDonough, was arrested February 18 and charged with dui and following to close
Johnvonta L. Stanley, 22, Morris Dr, Covington, was arrested February 22 and charged with battery, criminal damage to property, cruelty to children and terroristic threats and acts
Marquae Yoakum, 20, was arrested February 20 and held for other agency
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
David Apelquist, 58, Lloyd Rd, Mansfield, was arrested February 23 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device, failure to appear for fingerprintable charges, hit and run and no proof of insurance
Janiel V. Brown, 44, Lawrenceville Hwy, Decatur, was arrested February 26 and charged with disorderly conduct
Michael L. Munson, 47, Henderson Dr, Covington, was arrested February 23 and charged with criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting and theft by taking
Mary E Nauss, 38, Green St, Thomaston, was arrested February 25 and held for other agency
Tiara N. Smith, 30, Harbor Lake, Fairburn, was arrested February 26 and held for other agency
Daniel C. Sproul, 44, homelesss, was arrested February 23 and held for other agency
Jermaine A. Warren, 50, N Links Dr, Covington, was arrested February 26 and charged with dui and failure to maintain
Clarence S. White, 50, Riverbend Dr, Covington, was arrested February 22 and charged with aggravated assault
Evelyn M. Anderson, 52, Clark St, Covington, was arrested February 17 and charged with aggravated battery
Annie P. Clark, 49, Hendrix Circle, was arrested February 22 and charged with battery
Stanley Hillman, Sr, 65, Fowler St, Covington, was arrested February 18 and charged with battery
Ravin D. Nail, 40, Colquitt Rd, Dunwoody, was arrested February 18 and charged with public drunkenness
Juan J. Pation-Puga, 34, Purcell Rd, Lawrenceville, was arrested February 22 and charged with disorderly conduct, driving while license suspended or revoked
Michael R. Tinsley, 39, White Birch Dr, Covington, was arrested February 22 and charged with probation violation