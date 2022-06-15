Newton County Jail Log, June 15, 2022

Darrell D. Barber, 50, Allen Dr, Covington, was arrested June 9 and charged with failure to appear and probation violation

Carl K. Benjamin, 25, Sara Ashley Way, Lithonia, was arrested June 8 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Cory M. Benton, 31, Lander St, Monroe, was arrested June 10 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Jontavis J. Biggs, 41, Mote Rd, Covington, was arrested June 10 weekender

Waymon E. Bowen, 76, Cherokee, Social Circle, was arrested June 9 and charged with hit and run

April S. Claussen, 47, McMichael Blvd, Monticello, was arrested June 11 and charged with hit and run of driver to stop at return to scene of accident

Joshua D. Campbell, 40, Loyd Rd, Mansfield, was arrested June 7 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects

Oliver Cotton, 51, Hilliare St, Atlanta, was arrested June 8 and charged with probation violation

Deandre J. Dent, 33, Hagan Circle, Tennille, was arrested June 14 and charged with probation violation

Teddy R. Etheridge, 27, Hampton, was arrested June 10 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

David L. Ewing, Jr, 42, McDonald Rd, Covington, was arrested June 10 weekender

James E. Gude, 52, Longstreet Cir, Oxford, was arrested June 10 and charged with criminal trespass

Ann M. Flowers, 53, Viewpoint Ct, Augusta, was arrested June 9 and charged with probation violation

Thane A. Greene, 59, Carrington Cir, Covington, was arrested June 13 and court sentenced

Stanley D. Hash, 58, homeless, was arrested June 10 and charged with failure to register as sex offender

Pamela R. Harris, 52, North Dinah Cir, Covington, was arrested June 8 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Demetrius T. Holt, 51, Jackson Rd, Porterdale, was arrested June 13 and charged with probation violation

Kielon M. Johnson, 31, Chester Cir, Conyers, was arrested June 8 and held for other agency

Johnnyboy J. Johnnyboy, 29, Adams St, Covington, was arrested June 14 and court sentenced

Bradley W. Johnson, 35, Piper Rd, Covington, was arrested June 8 and charged with parole violation

Marvin Keels, 60, Forray Dr, Covington, was arrested June 10 and charged with weekender

Antonio J. Kelly, 35, Oak Hill Dr, Covington, was arrested June 9 and court sentenced

Robert L. Latour, 52, Helen Rd, Covington, was arrested June 9 and charged with failure to register a sex offender

Johnnie D. Lee, 44, Athena Lane, Lithonia, was arrested June 14 and charged with probation violation

Maria Marroquin, 45, Coventry Green, Conyers, was arrested June 8 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and no brake lights

James W. Martin, 17, Ivy St, Porterdale, was arrested June 10 and charged with criminal trespass

John T. Mcelwaney, 45, Roscoe Davis Rd, Monroe, was arrested June 10 and court sentenced 2.5 days

Jerry L. Minix, 60, Little River Trail, Eatonton, was arrested June 10 and charged with probation violation

Brian H. Moon, 49, Little Haynes Dr, Loganville, was arrested June 7 and charged with battery

Carlos A. Morales, 40, Henry County Jail, was arrested June 14 back for court

Kiera S. Murry, 29, Concept, Covington, was arrested June 11 and charged with public indecency

Edward W. Ortiz, 45, homeless, was arrested June 8 and charged with probation violation

Kenneth R. Ralston, 38, Carole Dr, Oxford, was arrested June 8 and charged with simple assault

Gabriel A. Rees, 32, Lamar Poss Rd, Good Hope, was arrested June 14 and charged with probation violation

Stephen L. Rhodes, 56, Green Circle, McDonough, was arrested June 14 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

Kierra M. Roberts, 30, Mountain Dr, Covington, was arrested June 9 and back for court, probation violation and theft by shoplifting

Michael R. Rooks, 57, Clark Street, Covington, was arrested June 9 and charged with parole violation

Todd M. Schwary, 54, Belgrave Ln, Tucker, was arrested June 10, weekender

Jason K, Slaton, 38, Porter St, Newborn, was arrested June 14 and charged with probation violation

Eddie L. Smith, 37, Conyers, was arrested June 10 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

Rakevious S. Smith, 31, Gennings Court, Columbus, was arrested June 9 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, schedule I controlled substance, schedule I or control led substance with intent to distribute, possession of fire arm or knife during commission

Roger E. Smith, 29, Wenthworth, was arrested June 10 and back for court

Deiontae L. Swanigan, 27, Almond Dr, Covington, was arrested June 14 and charged with failure to appear

Palmer J. Talley, 19, Gumtree Ct, Covington, was arrested June 12 and held for other agency

Marwin L. White, 44, Marbut Forest Way, Lithonia, was arrested June 12 and charged with failure to signal when turning, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration, reckless driving and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Charles E. White, 47, Lamar Ln, Covington, was arrested June 13 and charged with failure to register as sex offender

Tetra T. Winston, 36, Piper Rd, Covington, was arrested June 8 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate and probation violation

David N. Young, Jr, 25, Snapdragon Ln, Covington, was arrested June 11, weekender

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT



Jennifer P. Alavez, 20, Old Salem, Conyers, was arrested June 8 and charged with driving w/o headlights when raining, driving w/o a valid license and no proof of insurance

Rontavius L. Banks, 26, Troupe Smith Rd, Covington, was arrested June 13 and charged with acquiring license plate, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration, no proof of insurance, open container, reckless driving, too fast for conditions and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Terrance B. Blackwell, 34, Ellis Trail, Covington, was arrested June 10 and charged with battery

Rodriquez A. Colley, 47, Sherwood Loop, McDonough, was arrested June 13 and charged with hit and run and improper lane usage

Jeffery M. Davis, Sutton Place, Covington, was arrested June 9 and charged with DUI

Christopher L. Davis, 27, West Palm Meadow, Porterdale, was arrested June 8 and charged with parole violation

Anthony M. George, 55, homeless, was arrested June 7 and charged with public drunkenness

Roy L. Gibby, 56, Conyers, was arrested June 11 and charged with driving while license suspended and theft by receiving stolen property

Leon Hunter, 63, Green Acres, Covington, was arrested June 10 and charged with criminal trespass, dogs and cats running at large violation of city ordinance and public drunkenness

Leantron T. Jenkins, 17, Nixon Circle, was arrested June 9 and charged with possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 years of age

Kevin R. Kitchens, 32, Frankie Ln, Covington, was arrested June 9 and charged with DUI and open container

Castillo S. Leopoldo, 38, Pine Log, Conyers, was arrested June 11 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage

Abdul Rahim-Saleem Wiles, 21, Keswick Village, Conyers, was arrested June 13 and charged with battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

GEORGIA STATE PATROL



Diajah S. Harry, 31, Bay Rd, Miami, Fla., was arrested June 11 and charged with driving while license suspended, following too closely and hit and run

Jennifer M. Jenkins, 43, Thompson Ave, Covington, was arrested June 12 and charged with possession of methamphetamine

Michael C. Pruitt, 17, Hwy 11, Social Circle, was arrested June 8 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Kaylen E. Spencer, 26, Highland Ridge, Oxford, was arrested June 12 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage

FULTON COUNTY JAIL



Jason L. Mullens, 45, Lake Charles, Covington, was arrested June 11 and housed for other agency



