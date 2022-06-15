Newton County Jail Log, June 15, 2022

Darrell D. Barber, 50, Allen Dr, Covington, was arrested June 9 and charged with failure to appear and probation violation
Carl K. Benjamin, 25, Sara Ashley Way, Lithonia, was arrested June 8 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Cory M. Benton, 31, Lander St, Monroe, was arrested June 10 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Jontavis J. Biggs, 41, Mote Rd, Covington, was arrested June 10 weekender
Waymon E. Bowen, 76, Cherokee, Social Circle, was arrested June 9 and charged with hit and run
April S. Claussen, 47, McMichael Blvd, Monticello, was arrested June 11 and charged with hit and run of driver to stop at return to scene of accident
Joshua D. Campbell, 40, Loyd Rd, Mansfield, was arrested June 7 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects
Oliver Cotton, 51, Hilliare St, Atlanta, was arrested June 8 and charged with probation violation
Deandre J. Dent, 33, Hagan Circle, Tennille, was arrested June 14 and charged with probation violation
Teddy R. Etheridge, 27, Hampton, was arrested June 10 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
David L. Ewing, Jr, 42, McDonald Rd, Covington, was arrested June 10 weekender
James E. Gude, 52, Longstreet Cir, Oxford, was arrested June 10 and charged with criminal trespass
Ann M. Flowers, 53, Viewpoint Ct, Augusta, was arrested June 9 and charged with probation violation
Thane A. Greene, 59, Carrington Cir, Covington, was arrested June 13 and court sentenced
Stanley D. Hash, 58, homeless, was arrested June 10 and charged with failure to register as sex offender
Pamela R. Harris, 52, North Dinah Cir, Covington, was arrested June 8 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Demetrius T. Holt, 51, Jackson Rd, Porterdale, was arrested June 13 and charged with probation violation
Kielon M. Johnson, 31, Chester Cir, Conyers, was arrested June 8 and held for other agency
Johnnyboy J. Johnnyboy, 29, Adams St, Covington, was arrested June 14 and court sentenced
Bradley W. Johnson, 35, Piper Rd, Covington, was arrested June 8 and charged with parole violation
Marvin Keels, 60, Forray Dr, Covington, was arrested June 10 and charged with weekender
Antonio J. Kelly, 35, Oak Hill Dr, Covington, was arrested June 9 and court sentenced
Robert L. Latour, 52, Helen Rd, Covington, was arrested June 9 and charged with failure to register a sex offender
Johnnie D. Lee, 44, Athena Lane, Lithonia, was arrested June 14 and charged with probation violation
Maria Marroquin, 45, Coventry Green, Conyers, was arrested June 8 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and no brake lights
James W. Martin, 17, Ivy St, Porterdale, was arrested June 10 and charged with criminal trespass
John T. Mcelwaney, 45, Roscoe Davis Rd, Monroe, was arrested June 10 and court sentenced 2.5 days
Jerry L. Minix, 60, Little River Trail, Eatonton, was arrested June 10 and charged with probation violation
Brian H. Moon, 49, Little Haynes Dr, Loganville, was arrested June 7 and charged with battery
Carlos A. Morales, 40, Henry County Jail, was arrested June 14 back for court
Kiera S. Murry, 29, Concept, Covington, was arrested June 11 and charged with public indecency
Edward W. Ortiz, 45, homeless, was arrested June 8 and charged with probation violation
Kenneth R. Ralston, 38, Carole Dr, Oxford, was arrested June 8 and charged with simple assault
Gabriel A. Rees, 32, Lamar Poss Rd, Good Hope, was arrested June 14 and charged with probation violation
Stephen L. Rhodes, 56, Green Circle, McDonough, was arrested June 14 and charged with terroristic threats and acts
Kierra M. Roberts, 30, Mountain Dr, Covington, was arrested June 9 and back for court, probation violation and theft by shoplifting
Michael R. Rooks, 57, Clark Street, Covington, was arrested June 9 and charged with parole violation
Todd M. Schwary, 54, Belgrave Ln, Tucker, was arrested June 10, weekender
Jason K, Slaton, 38, Porter St, Newborn, was arrested June 14 and charged with probation violation
Eddie L. Smith, 37, Conyers, was arrested June 10 and charged with terroristic threats and acts
Rakevious S. Smith, 31, Gennings Court, Columbus, was arrested June 9 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, schedule I controlled substance, schedule I or control led substance with intent to distribute, possession of fire arm or knife during commission
Roger E. Smith, 29, Wenthworth, was arrested June 10 and back for court
Deiontae L. Swanigan, 27, Almond Dr, Covington, was arrested June 14 and charged with failure to appear
Palmer J. Talley, 19, Gumtree Ct, Covington, was arrested June 12 and held for other agency
Marwin L. White, 44, Marbut Forest Way, Lithonia, was arrested June 12 and charged with failure to signal when turning, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration, reckless driving and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Charles E. White, 47, Lamar Ln, Covington, was arrested June 13 and charged with failure to register as sex offender
Tetra T. Winston, 36, Piper Rd, Covington, was arrested June 8 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate and probation violation
David N. Young, Jr, 25, Snapdragon Ln, Covington, was arrested June 11, weekender
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jennifer P. Alavez, 20, Old Salem, Conyers, was arrested June 8 and charged with driving w/o headlights when raining, driving w/o a valid license and no proof of insurance
Rontavius L. Banks, 26, Troupe Smith Rd, Covington, was arrested June 13 and charged with acquiring license plate, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration, no proof of insurance, open container, reckless driving, too fast for conditions and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Terrance B. Blackwell, 34, Ellis Trail, Covington, was arrested June 10 and charged with battery
Rodriquez A. Colley, 47, Sherwood Loop, McDonough, was arrested June 13 and charged with hit and run and improper lane usage
Jeffery M. Davis, Sutton Place, Covington, was arrested June 9 and charged with DUI
Christopher L. Davis, 27, West Palm Meadow, Porterdale, was arrested June 8 and charged with parole violation
Anthony M. George, 55, homeless, was arrested June 7 and charged with public drunkenness
Roy L. Gibby, 56, Conyers, was arrested June 11 and charged with driving while license suspended and theft by receiving stolen property
Leon Hunter, 63, Green Acres, Covington, was arrested June 10 and charged with criminal trespass, dogs and cats running at large violation of city ordinance and public drunkenness
Leantron T. Jenkins, 17, Nixon Circle, was arrested June 9 and charged with possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 years of age
Kevin R. Kitchens, 32, Frankie Ln, Covington, was arrested June 9 and charged with DUI and open container
Castillo S. Leopoldo, 38, Pine Log, Conyers, was arrested June 11 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage
Abdul Rahim-Saleem Wiles, 21, Keswick Village, Conyers, was arrested June 13 and charged with battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Diajah S. Harry, 31, Bay Rd, Miami, Fla., was arrested June 11 and charged with driving while license suspended, following too closely and hit and run
Jennifer M. Jenkins, 43, Thompson Ave, Covington, was arrested June 12 and charged with possession of methamphetamine
Michael C. Pruitt, 17, Hwy 11, Social Circle, was arrested June 8 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Kaylen E. Spencer, 26, Highland Ridge, Oxford, was arrested June 12 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage
FULTON COUNTY JAIL
Jason L. Mullens, 45, Lake Charles, Covington, was arrested June 11 and housed for other agency