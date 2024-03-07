Mansfield man arrested in Walmart indecent assault incident

COVINGTON, Ga. – Days after a BOLO was released by the Covington Police Department (CPD), officers have identified and arrested the person responsible for an indecent assault incident at a local Walmart.

Ronald Dean Smith of Mansfield has been arrested and charged with sexual battery, a misdemeanor, after he allegedly groped a female juvenile.

The incident first occurred on March 3 at approximately 8:35 p.m. when Smith approached an unidentified female juvenile in the bicycle aisle of the store. Surveillance video shows Smith performing the sexual act before running down another aisle and out of the store.

An incident report from the CPD stated that the security officer saw Smith run out of the store and into the wooded area on Hwy 142.

A BOLO was first shared on CPD’s social media platforms on March 5.

An arrest booking showed that he was arrested on March 6 at 11:45 a.m. by the CPD. He was then taken into custody at the Newton County jail, where he had a required bond of $6,000.



