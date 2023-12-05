Man allegedly “shows too much” toward customers after slot game

NEWTON COUNTY – A BOLO order has been issued by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office after a man allegedly flashed his genitals towards unsuspecting customers.

According to a Facebook post from the NCSO, the person in question – described as a black male wearing a green shirt and green pants – entered the Pure service station on Nov. 25 at around 9:30 p.m.

After some time of playing the casino slot machine at the station, the man is said to have “randomly exposed his genitals and turned toward others.”

The man then left the station in a dark blue Ford.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, contact Investigator Eric Threets at ethreets@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1453.



