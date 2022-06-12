GBI: Toddler abducted in west Newton County, suspect dead

COVINGTON, Ga. — A toddler abducted in west Newton County and the suspect are dead, Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials confirmed Sunday morning.

An Amber Alert was issued for Jaquari Bennett, a 1-year-old girl, after she was taken from a residence on Chandler Field Drive by suspect Darian Bennett. Authorities said, at the time, the child was believed to be in "extreme danger."



Newton County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

Authorities said the suspect, Darian Bennett, who was the child's father, shot and killed the mother and wounded the grandmother before taking the child.

Darian Bennett later called to tell law enforcement officials that he was with the child at a church in Clayton County, authorities said. He threatened to harm the child and himself.

He later fatally shot the child and then turned the gun on himself, authorities said. The GBI confirmed the child's and suspect's deaths in a tweet Sunday.

