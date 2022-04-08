Covington woman ruled guilty of murdering mother in 2019

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Newton County jury has found a woman guilty of murdering her mother in 2019.

Carly Suzanne Walden was found guilty of murder and other charges in the April 2019 shooting death of her mother, Andrea Walker.

The trial began Monday and the jury began deliberating Thursday morning before reaching its verdict later that day, according to information from the Newton County District Attorney’s Office.

Walden was convicted of all charges, including Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During a Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Amphetamine.

Sentencing is set for Thursday, April 14.

Walden was charged after Walker, 57, was found dead from a gunshot wound in the home they shared on Alcovy Way in Covington.

According to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a penetrating trauma at 355 Alcovy Way and found a deceased female, identified as Walker, in a bedroom. They then took Walden into custody at the scene without incident.

Walden, 37, was arraigned on the charges in August 2019 in Newton County Superior Court and has been held without bond in the Newton County Detention Center since the incident

She was able to win a Georgia Supreme Court ruling that a Newton County Superior Court judge wrongly ruled in 2020 that her statements to an investigator could be suppressed because she believed she already was in custody on the charges before she was read her Miranda rights.

Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Jillian Hall, Senior Assistant District Attorney Robby King, Chief Investigator Kelly Rising, Deputy Chief Investigator Jill Lumpkin, Victim Advocate Cindy Hooper, and Legal Assistant Desiree Kozikowski tried the case for the Newton DA’s office.

The arrest and investigation was handled by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the DA’s Office, and the crime lab with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.