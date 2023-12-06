Covington Police Department searches for auto theft suspects

COVINGTON, Ga. – Police are looking for two subjects in connection with two separate alleged auto thefts.

A video released by the official Covington Police Department (CPD) Facebook page shows two individuals caught on video attempting to enter parked cars in driveways.

The first clip shows an unidentified individual wearing a blue members only jacket, gray backpack, black shoes, a black ski mask and light colored blue jeans with tears on the front. The individual attempts to open a white jeep, but does so unsuccessfully as the car alarm goes off.

The suspect is believed to be involved in the theft of a Ford F-150 and a Toyota 4Runner, according to the CPD video.

A second clip in the one minute video shows an unidentified individual wearing black pants, gray slip-on shoes, a gray and black puffer jacket and a black ski mask, with a black backpack on his back and a purse around his neck. The suspect attempts to enter a black sport truck before discovering the door was locked.