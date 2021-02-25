Covington man jailed after chase in Walton County

MONROE, Ga. — A Covington man remained in jail Thursday after a police chase that ended in a crash.

Camren Jamal Robinson allegedly failed to stop for a Walton County sheriff’s deputy shortly before 11 a.m. on Unisia Drive (Georgia Hwy. 83) in Monroe.

Robinson was driving a red passenger car and continued through downtown Monroe on South Broad Street and onto on Georgia Hwy. 11 toward Social Circle.

But the Sheriff’s Office said Robinson’s car crashed near Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, about four miles south of downtown.

In all, the pursuit covered about 6.5 miles.

Robinson, 18, of 215 Brown Road, was not hurt in the crash. He faced numerous charges including criminal damage to property and several traffic violations.