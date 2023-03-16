Covington man ID'd as driver of motorcycle that killed pedestrian in Monroe

By SHARON SWANEPOEL | Your Local News





MONROE, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol says a Covington man allegedly was the driver of a motorcycle that struck and killed a pedestrian as the motorcyclist fled from Walton County sheriff's deputies March 9 in Monroe.

GSP released the names of the two individuals involved in the motorcycle and pedestrian fatality last week. According to the GSP incident report, DeAngelo Foster, 45, of Monroe, was the pedestrian who died on South Broad Street in Monroe. The driver of the motorcycle was given as Darrell DreAntoine Randolph, 26, of Covington. He was taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital by Walton EMS with serious injuries.

Randolph was allegedly fleeing police at the time. The accident is still under investigation.

Georgia State Patrol spokesperson Courtney Floyd reported that on March 9, Troopers were requested to investigate a crash in Walton County regarding a motorcycle and a pedestrian.

“The investigation revealed that a Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle was traveling south on Georgia (Hwy.) 11 at a high rate of speed, actively evading police and passing vehicles in a no passing zone.

"As the motorcycle passed vehicles, witnesses stated the driver was looking behind him. A pedestrian was crossing the street from the Marathon gas station near the intersection of Vine Street,” Floyd said. “As the motorcycle was approaching the pedestrian, the motorcycle driver came into contact with the pedestrian.”

News Editor Tom Spigolon of The Covington News contributed to this report.