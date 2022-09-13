Car similar to one missing Covington woman driving found off I-20

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton sheriff’s deputies found a vehicle off I-20 today that has some similarities to one a Covington woman drove before she went missing recently.

At about 2:19 p.m. deputies located a vehicle off the roadway in the woods off I-20 westbound in Newton County, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Jack Redlinger.

“The vehicle has some similarities as that of Yolanda Brown’s vehicle,” he said.

The vehicle was transported to the GBI headquarters in Decatur for a thorough investigation, he said.

Numerous media reports stated a body was found in the vehicle but Redlinger said he could not confirm those reports.

“I cannot comment as to the contents of the vehicle or if a body was located inside the vehicle. This is an active ongoing investigation and Yolanda Brown is still considered missing,” he said.

Brown has been missing for more than a week since family members said she left an East Point restaurant.