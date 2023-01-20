Alcovy High placed on lockdown after student brings gun to school

COVINGTON, Ga. — Alcovy High School was placed on lockdown today, Jan. 20, after a report that a student brought a gun on campus.

Administrators and sheriff's deputies investigated the incident which led to charges and disciplinary action against the suspect, a Newton County School System spokesperson said.

The school system phoned parents with the following message today:

"Good afternoon Alcovy High School parents, this is Sherri Partee, director of public relations for newton county schools, calling to inform you that Alcovy High School was placed on lockdown today after school administrators were notified of a possible weapon on campus. Administrators and local law enforcement began an immediate investigation and did in fact locate a gun on campus.

"One student will face both legal charges and school disciplinary action for violating the student code of conduct. Students are now being dismissed from school and administrators and law enforcement will continue with their investigation into this matter.

"The safety of our students and staff will always be our No. 1 concern. When lockdowns occur, our first priority is to ensure the safety of our school family. We truly appreciate your patience and cooperation today and thank you for your continued support of Alcovy High School."

Officials did not identify the student or the type of weapon.

This is a developing story. Return to covnews.com for updated information when it is available.