Tommy Davis announces re-election bid for Newton County coroner

NOTE: The Covington News received the following letter:

Tommy Davis announces he will seek the office of Coroner in 2024.

Tommy Davis has served the people of Newton County since 2003. He was first appointed as a deputy coroner and served in that position for 5 years before running for office and being elected in 2008 after Coroner Bob Wheeler retired. Tommy ran for and was re-elected in 2012 and again in 2016. He fell short in 2020. However, after the resignation of Dorothea Bailey-Butts, only 5 months into her 4-year term Tommy was asked by Newton County Probate Judge Melanie Bell, as is required by law, to take the office back. He agreed and was appointed by Governor Brian Kemp to serve out the unexpired term of Coroner.

With over 20 years of service to with the coroner’s office Tommy has accumulated thousands of hours of training both on the job and through the Georgia Coroner’s Training Council. He serves on the Child Fatality Review Panel for Newton County and as the coroner representative of the Metro Atlanta Mass Fatality Plan. Tommy does not only bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the office of Coroner he also brings extreme compassion, empathy, and understanding of what the families he comes in contact need. He is asking for your vote and your support in 2024.