Plenty of companies hiring during pandemic

While some people have either lost their job or been sent home without pay due to the spread of COVID-19, some companies are looking to expand their workforce both in part-time and full-time positions.

Plenty of businesses are still operating, many of which are considered “essential.” Some of the largest companies hiring include grocery stores like Kroger and smaller stories that carry groceries like Dollar General.

“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” Dollar General senior vice president and chief people officer Kathy Reardon said. “The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others.”

Dollar General is looking to hire up to 50,000 new employees by the end of April. The company currently operates over 16,300 stores in 45 states including 17 distribution centers.

Other grocery chains hiring during the COVID-19 outbreak include Kroger, Publix, Ingles, Sprouts, Aldi and Walmart. Positions vary from store associates to distribution center workers.

Kroger’s Atlanta division, which includes Georgia, South Carolina and part of Alabama, recently shifted its store hours to help deal with the uptick in traffic at its stores.

“As of Monday, we were hoping to maintain current store hours. However, this temporary adjustment is necessary to allow our store teams time to train new associates, while focusing on additional cleaning as well as stocking our fresh, affordable food and essentials,” Atlanta division manager Felix Turner said.

Walmart is looking to hire 150,000 associates by the end of May. Those positions are throughout the company in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

Several of the large pizza companies, including Dominos and Papa John’s, are also looking for temporary employees to for both delivery and in store opportunities.

“For anyone looking for immediate ways to earn an income, we’re making it quick and simple to apply, interview and be hired at Papa John’s,” Papa John’s said in a press release about the temporary hires. “We want to add talented team members to our Papa John’s family across the country to deliver food safely to our customers’ doorsteps. We are in the unique position -- as a restaurant that specializes in delivery and carryout -- to help our communities through this crisis.”

Internet giant Amazon announced Monday it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a rush of orders as more people at home and shop online due to COVID-19. Many of Amazon’s positions will make at least $15 an hour while the company is also giving current employees a temporary $2 raise through the end of April.

Walgreens announced it is currently hiring new employees as well, primarily pharmacy technicians and customer service associates.

“As we deal with significant demands on our stores and pharmacies during this time, we’re looking to fill roughly 9,500 existing full- and part-time roles in stores across the U.S.,” the company said in a statement. “Candidates can visit jobs.walgreens.com to search for openings in their area, with positions being added regularly based on local store and pharmacy needs.

“In addition, as Walgreens continues to assess its needs related to the coronavirus situation, it will look to begin filling additional temporary CSA positions starting next week to help bolster in-store staffing. Some of these temporary positions might potentially lead to full-time job placement.

While most of these new positions will be temporary, many of the companies will provide opportunities for these new employees to stay on after the COVID-19 Pandemic.