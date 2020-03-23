UPDATE: Georgia up to 800 COVID-19 cases, still just 4 in Newton County

EDITOR’S NOTE: We will update this story with numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health’s 7 p.m. status update once they become available.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Despite a large increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state since Friday, Newton County still only has four confirmed cases.

Monday’s status updates from the Georgia Department of Public Health, both the noon and 7 p.m. updates, showed no new cases involving Newton County residents. However, the total number of cases in the state has jumped once again.

DPH said 800 people in the state have been confirmed to have the virus, an increase of 180 cases from the 620 cases at 7 p.m. Sunday. 46 cases are still unknown.

The state said that’s in part a reflection of an improvement in electronic reporting efficiency from commercial laboratories, which often have sparse patient data.

DPH is working to complete the records.

Out of 5,069 total tests, 1,245 were done at the GDPH lap with 169 testing positive. At commercial labs, 631 of the 3,824 tests have returned positive for COVID-19.

The number of deaths in the state increased by one to 26.

Of the surrounding counties, Gwinnett has the most confirmed cases at 35, followed by Henry with nine, Rockdale with five and Butts at two. Morgan County had its first confirmed case on Monday. Walton County and Jasper county still have no confirmed cases.

Although Walton County has no residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, an employee of the Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas plant in Monroe tested positive for it. The plant has been closed for cleaning.

Fulton County, the site of the first confirmed case in Georgia, still has the most confirmed cases at 152. Cobb County (79), Dekalb (74), Dougherty (69) and Bartow (61) all have over 60 confirmed cases.