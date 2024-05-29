Senators, representatives visit Absolics after PMT agreement

COVINGTON, Ga. – Right before the start of the Memorial Day weekend, federal, state and local representatives visited Absolics Inc. in Covington.

This came just days after the SKC backed semiconductor company and the federal government agreed to a non-binding preliminary memorandum of terms (PMT) that will provide up to $75 million in federal funding.

Among those making the trip to Covington for the occasion were U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Ossoff took the time during the event to stress the importance of what the partnership between the federal government and Absolics means on a national level.

“What we’re doing here today, together, at Absolics is essential not just to U.S. economics, but also to U.S. national security,” Ossoff said.

Absolics will create glass substrates that are used in everyday technology items such as smartphones, computers, televisions and more. The investment made in Absolics will mark the first investment in a commercial from the CHIPS – which stands for Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors – and Science act that was passed by Congress in 2022.

Warnock told those in attendance that he was glad to see Georgia become leaders in innovation when it comes to the semiconductor industry.

“Georgia is on the electoral and technological cutting edge,” Warnock said. “It’s heartening to see Georgians, not only helping decide the direction of our nation’s future, but to be doing the work to make it possible, creating new jobs and uplifting our state’s economy along the way.”

But on a local level, Absolics is set to create a significant amount of jobs in the upcoming development.

Warnock told The Covington News at a press conference that both Covington and Newton County will reap the benefits from this.

“Well you see 200 jobs, right here in Covington as a result of this effort, and will support some 1,200 jobs,” Warnock said. “That’s good news for Covington. It’s good news for Georgia. It’s good news for America.”

Ossoff added, “We have Newton County on our minds every day.”

Also in attendance for the event were representative Hank Johnson, member of President Joe Biden’s council of economic advisers Heather Boushey, undersecretary with the NIST/Department of Commerce Laurie Locascio, SKC CEO Dr. Won Chul Park and Absolics CEO Jun Rok Oh.

Local officials in attendance from the city of Covington were mayor Fleeta Baggett, city manager Tres Thomas and deputy city manager John King. Attending the event for Newton County was chairman of the Board of Commissioners Marcello Banes.

Welcoming the crowd to Covington, Baggett called this event a “full circle moment," as her father Billy Smith helped bring SKC to Covington several years ago. She said that this occasion highlights the way Covington is growing for the better.

“On behalf of Covington, the Newton County Industrial Development Authority and Newton County, I want to send my sincere thanks to everyone here for their continued support in choosing Covington as your home,” Baggett said. “As SKC continues to grow in North America, your presence enriches our city and our community in both ways large and small.”

With the CHIPS funding, the semiconductor plant will build a 120,000 square-foot facility in Covington. According to a previous report, this phase is expected to complete within the next three to five years.



