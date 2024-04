The city of Oxford and the Oxford Climate Reality Project will be hosting their Earth Day Spring Fest in April.

It will be held at Oxford Green located at 915 Emory Street — in front of City Hall and next to the post office — from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.

There will be vendors selling all sorts of items along with food trucks, activities and maybe even live music.

Oxford’s Earth Day Spring Fest is open to all Oxford community members and college students.