Covington Police Department recognizes three employees of the year

The Covington Police Department (CPD) celebrated the men and women of the CPD as well as its volunteers and other members of public safety on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

At its awards ceremony, the CPD recognized accomplishments from 2023.

Officer Stanley Moore received Patrol Employee of the Year. Support Services Employee of the Year was awarded to Dara Penland. Officer Aaron Malcolm earned C.I.D. Employee of the Year.

To qualify, an employee must have been recognized as an employee of the quarter during 2023.



