Covington Police Department recognizes three employees of the year

The Covington Police Department (CPD) celebrated the men and women of the CPD as well as its volunteers and other members of public safety on Tuesday, Feb. 20.
At its awards ceremony, the CPD recognized accomplishments from 2023.
Officer Stanley Moore received Patrol Employee of the Year. Support Services Employee of the Year was awarded to Dara Penland. Officer Aaron Malcolm earned C.I.D. Employee of the Year.
To qualify, an employee must have been recognized as an employee of the quarter during 2023.
“This is just the first post recognizing our deserving and dedicated CPD team members who were honored at our annual awards ceremony,” a post on the CPD’s official Facebook page stated. “More to come including Volunteer Awards, Rookie and Employee of the Year, Top Gun, Departmental Commendations, Meritorious Service Awards, Medal of Valor and Police Star. We are blessed to be CPD and to serve Covington.”
Other award winners will be featured in future print editions.