The second annual Glow Golf Par-Tee took place this past weekend on the downtown Covington Square. Per the city of Covington Facebook page, it is “officially a glow-in-one.”

“We had a great time and appreciate everyone who came out to eat, hang out, play and enjoy time with their friends, family and community,” a city of Covington Facebook post read. “The smiles were shining brighter than the neon!”