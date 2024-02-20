City of Covington council meeting recap: Feb. 19, 2024.

COVINGTON, Ga. – The city of Covington held its regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 19.
In that meeting, the city passed a number of business items, including its final reading for the impact fees, animal control and density ordinances.
Additionally, the agenda was also amended to make an adjustment to the recently passed open container ordinance.
All votes had five voters; as mayor pro-tem Susie Keck was absent for the meeting.
The following items were voted on:
Minutes for the Feb. 5 council meeting (Approved 5-0).
A final reading of an ordinance regarding impact fees (Approved 4-1; councilwoman Kim Johnson opposing).
A final reading of an ordinance regarding its animal control procedures (Approved 5-0).
A final reading regarding an ordinance for electrical systems (Approved 5-0).
A final reading regarding density zoning matters (Approved 5-0).
An annexation of land from Newton County to the city of Covington that will allow an RV park to expand (Approved 5-0).
A vote to initiate a text amendment regarding special events in the city (Approved 5-0).
A vote to initiate a text amendment regarding use provisions regarding land uses and outdated code (Approved 5-0).
A designation of judge Melanie Bell as associate municipal judge (Approved 5-0).
A revision of the final plat in Ashford Park subdivision for lots 178, 179, 180 and 181 to clean up lot lines (Approved 5-0).
Discussion of the Floyd and East St. bulb out concept (Approved 5-0).
An ex post facto approval of Old Atlanta Highway. emergency water main repair work (Approved 5-0).
A bid awardance for a street sweeper from Giben model global M4 in the amount of $315,543 (Approved 5-0).
A contract agreement with Keck + Wood to begin the preliminary phase of the Turner Lake Road widening project in the amount of $724,433.56 (Approved 5-0).
A bid awardance to A&S paving in the amount of $316,000 for the removal and replacement of the northern culvert on Brookwood Circle (Approved 5-0).
Discussion of the revocable license agreement 1 (Approved 5-0).
An intergovernmental agreement with the city of Oxford regarding a de-annexation of seven parcels (Approved 5-0).
The nomination of 2024-25 Georgia Municipality Association District 5 offices – to which no one from Covington was nominated (Approved 5-0).
An amendment to the agenda, as well as a first reading to amend the open container ordinance to allow a city approved sticker to be placed in substitute of a city issued cup. This was in reference to one citizen commenter, who runs a coffee shop. The citizen stated that the city cups would not work for warm beverages (Approved 5-0).