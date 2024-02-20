City of Covington council meeting recap: Feb. 19, 2024.

COVINGTON, Ga. – The city of Covington held its regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 19.

In that meeting, the city passed a number of business items, including its final reading for the impact fees, animal control and density ordinances.

Additionally, the agenda was also amended to make an adjustment to the recently passed open container ordinance.

All votes had five voters; as mayor pro-tem Susie Keck was absent for the meeting.

The following items were voted on: