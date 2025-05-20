Brent Fuesting named interim Covington police chief

COVINGTON, Ga. — When longtime public servant and current Chief of Police Philip Bradford sets down his badge this Friday, Assistant Chief Brent Fuesting will step up and serve the city of Covington as interim.

“Stepping into the role of Interim Chief is a tremendous honor,” Fuesting said. “I’m humbled by the trust placed in me to guide the Covington Police Department during this important period.”

At Monday night’s city council meeting, Covington City Manager Tres Thomas revealed that Fuesting will serve as interim police chief of the Covington Police Department (CPD) when Bradford enters retirement next week.

“[Fuesting] served the citizens of Covington for more than 22 years,” Thomas said. “He has served in every position at the police department and is prepared to take the helm in this new role.”

As Fuesting strives to fill the role held by Bradford since 2023, he said he aims to continue what Bradford has built.

“Chief Bradford has left an enduring legacy of service, professionalism, and commitment to both our department and our community,” Fuesting said. “Filling his shoes is no small task, but I intend to carry forward the standard of excellence he established.”

As the interim chief, there is no established length of time that Fuesting will lead the CPD. Knowing that his lead could be long or short, he approaches the transitionary period with a plan.

During his time as interim, Fuesting hopes to be a sturdy bridge between the security of what has been and the uncertainty of what is to come.

“While my appointment is interim, my focus is on ensuring continuity, stability, and support for our officers and staff,” Fuesting said. “I am committed to maintaining the department’s momentum and building upon our strong foundation of community engagement, officer development, and public safety initiatives. My goal is to lead with transparency, consistency, and a deep respect for the community we serve.”

Fuesting began his law enforcement career in 2003. A CPD veteran, Fuesting was promoted to assistant chief in March 2024.

Before then, he served in a multitude of roles, including with the Uniform Patrol Division, the V.I.P.E.R. Unit and the Criminal Investigation Division.

Fuesting has also served as a Field Training Officer and has been a member of the CPD Honor Guard. He has been honored on numerous occasions in his tenure, including as Police Officer of the Year and Meritorious Service awards.

Fuesting was made a sergeant twelve years ago, where he supervised officers with the Uniform Patrol Division and the Criminal Investigation Division. Then, in 2018, he was promoted to lieutenant, where he oversaw the Specialized Patrol Unit and eventually the Criminal Investigation Division as well.

In 2022, Fuesting was made a captain, where he supervised the Uniform Patrol Division and the Criminal Investigation Division.

Fuesting has also poured into his career by investing in education. He has a Master’s degree in public administration from Northern Illinois University. Additionally, he is a graduate of the Public Safety Leadership Institute of Mercer University, and he earned a certificate in Government Leadership from the Carl Vinson Institute through the University of Georgia.

“I want to sincerely thank the City Manager for this opportunity and the Mayor and Council for their confidence and support,” Fuesting said. “It is a privilege to serve in this capacity, and I am fully committed to leading the department through this transition with integrity and purpose.”