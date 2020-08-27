California police charge Covington man with attempted murder

SONORA, Calif. — A Covington man has been charged with trying to suffocate a woman twice during a "disagreement" in a hotel in northern California this week.

Jeffrey K. Howard, 50, was charged with attempted murder of the woman after police said he was responsible for "several violent acts against the victim with whom he is associated" in a hotel on Stockton Road in Sonora, Calif., according to a news release from the Sonora Police Department.

The release stated the victim called 911 Tuesday, Aug. 25, just before 1 a.m. and said she had just been assaulted.

Officers arrived and learned that Howard allegedly tried to suffocate the victim, first by wrapping a plastic bag over her head and then holding her down while pushing a pillow into her face, .

He also reportedly punched the victim in the mouth during the violent assault, the release stated.

Officers took Howard into custody and booked him into the Tuolumne County Jail in Sonora on a charge of attempted murder.



