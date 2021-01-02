2020 REWIND: Newton's top stories of year ranked 1-5

No. 1 — COVID-19: Global health crisis hits home

By Taylor Beck | tbeck@covnews.com

Coronavirus. Quarantine. Social distancing.

At the start of 2020, these words were unfamiliar and rarely used, but as we step into 2021, these words have become regularly seen in headlines, articles and everyday use across the world.

The novel coronavirus, more commonly known as COVID-19, is a disease caused by a coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2. Initial reports stated it originated from a market in Wuhan, China, but the more scientists and researchers learn, the more unclear its origin becomes.

What has been made clear is the virus’ impact worldwide.

COVID-19 made its arrival to the U.S. in late February, early March. As of Tuesday, Dec. 29, there had been more than 19 million cumulative cases in the U.S. — more than 82 million positive cases and more than 1.7 million deaths recorded around the world.

COVID-19’s impact first reached Newton County as the community recorded its first positive case on March 15. Shortly after, the county’s school system opted to close over concerns about the novel virus. Local governments began to also close its doors to the public and instituted remote working plans for non-essential employees.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 29, Newton County had a cumulative total of 5,593 COVID-19 cases and 125 deaths.

Several states were forced to shut down, some longer than others, and many remain under a shutdown and/or various restrictions today. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was among several states’ leaders to institute COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions that included limiting restaurants and non-essential businesses and organizations to either close their doors altogether or adapt to COVID by limiting services.

Churches, civic groups and other organizations were forced to cancel in-person services and activities but then resorted to streaming meetings online.

There was a brief shortage of food in parts of the country, and there continues to be a shortage of cleaning supplies nationwide, which has led to reports of attempted price gouging.

Hospitals and health care workers were and are still being stretched thin in many parts of the the world. Many facilities were caught off guard as the number of cases soared over the early spring period, reaching their respective bed capacities and running out of PPE and ventilators, among other resources.

Millions of people were losing their jobs. Stocks were plummeting. Thousands of people were dying. And there was no cure.

On March 27, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill, was signed into law by President Donald Trump in response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. This included specific aid for schools, businesses and families nationwide.

Later in May, the federal government-initiated Operation Warp Speed, a “public-private” partnership to facilitate and accelerate the “development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics.”

Despite struggles, Newton County residents and businesses remained resilient by finding ways to help support each other. For example, the city of Covington jumpstarted a grant program to aid small businesses.

In late August, early September, Newton County saw a surge of COVID-19 cases, which led to mask mandates and more event cancellations, including the city of Covington’s annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration and annual holiday events in Porterdale and Oxford.

Newton County’s high school football was even temporarily suspended due to an outbreak and games did not begin until early September.

Newton County Schools started the 2020-2021 school year virtually, which proved to be difficult. Thanks to diligence of the district’s leaders and decrease in the virus’ spread, schools were able to fully reopen for in-person instruction in October under specific COVID-19 guidelines.

Sizable crowds were no longer allowed thanks to COVID-19, meaning the Class of 2020’s senior year was not only cut short, but graduation ceremonies were also scaled down. Funeral homes were sadly forced to abbreviate services and limit visitations.

After months of hard work by the world’s top leading scientists, vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna were approved by the FDA in December and immediately distributed to be administered around the world.

Though the virus dominated the headlines in 2020, the story of COVID-19 isn’t over yet as its impact will continue to be felt for months, and likely years, from now.



