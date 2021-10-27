MEN OF NEWTON 2021: Jerry Carter

Jerry Carter says he chooses to volunteer so much of his time outside work because he believes someone else controls his schedule.



His job is chief deputy of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office — making him second in command of the agency to Sheriff Ezell Brown.

However, Carter also gives of his off time to a number of organizations seeking to improve the lives of Newton Countians, including Men of Valor at Emmanuel Community Church and the Georgia Piedmont Technical College Foundation board.

“I serve as a deacon at the Emmanuel Community Church, and I am a firm believer that our time does not belong to us,” he said.

“I believe we are here to serve others and that’s the main reason I donate a lot of the time I’m afforded to live.”

Carter has served as chief deputy of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years.

The Covington native was born at what is now Piedmont Newton Hospital and he grew up in the Springhill community of Newton County.

He is a product of the county school system and a 1982 graduate of Newton County Comprehensive High School. He later earned a master’s degree in criminal justice from Troy University.

Carter also has received thousands of hours of law enforcement training during his 36 years in his profession.

He earned the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award for completing FBI-LEEDA’s Supervisor Leadership Institute, Command Leadership Institute and Executive Leadership Institute.

FBI-LEEDA is a nonprofit that seeks to improve the leadership skills of officials of law enforcement agencies, among other goals, according to information from the organization.

Carter began his law enforcement career with the Covington Police Department in 1985 and advanced to the rank of lieutenant.

He then moved to the Newton County District Attorney’s Office where he worked his way up to chief investigator.

Then, in 2009, Carter was hired as chief deputy of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

He said he was placed in his current position “to serve the people.”

“I have people come to my office with a variety of issues ranging from driver’s licenses to being stalked,” he said.

“I take everyone very serious and will go to great lengths to ensure that they receive the resources they need to overcome the issues they are having,” Carter said. “In saying that, I want the people in this community to have a feeling of trust after having personal dealings or a relationship with me.”

The sheriff’s office works hard to organize community activities and events in addition to being the chief law enforcement agency for unincorporated Newton County where the majority of the county’s 112,000 residents live.

Carter said he is involved in all of its community activities, such as school supply giveaways, and represents the sheriff’s office at Neighborhood Watch meetings, groundbreaking ceremonies, and more.

He said it was important for the sheriff’s office to participate in such community activities, in addition to enforcing the law.

Carter said he knows the sheriff’s office’s participation is making a difference in the community because of the volume of calls he receives seeking help and resources.

“The community should look to its sheriff’s office for support and resources beyond making arrests and answering calls for service,” he said.