National nonprofit donates to Oxford church for COVID initiative

OXFORD, Ga. — A national nonprofit focused on working to eliminate health disparities has given a $15,000 check to Mt. Zion First Baptist Church in Oxford for a COVID-19 Health Initiative.



Patricia Yates-Rand, state manager for the Balm in Gilead Inc., recently presented the check to the Rev. Charlie Williams of Mt. Zion after it partnered with the United Way for the funds.

The church in Oxford was one of only five churches in Georgia to receive the funding, according to a press release.

The church on Emory Street in Oxford recently hosted a COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness Night.

It also offers free hot meals and clothes, shoes and purses on the third Friday of the month.

The Balm In Gilead Inc. “builds and strengthens the capacity of faith communities in the United States and in the United Republic of Tanzania (in Africa) to deliver programs and services that contribute to the elimination of health disparities.”