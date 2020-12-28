Stokes declares for NFL Draft

Eric Stokes Jr. is ready to play on Sundays.

The University of Georgia defensive back, a graduate of Eastside High School, took to his social media Monday to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

“First, I want to give thanks to God because without him none of this would even be possible,” Stokes stated in a Twitter post. “I want to thank my family for continuing to believe in me at my lowest and pushing me to be better. I want to give my internal thanks to the University of Georgia for giving me the opportunity to grow and develop into the man I am today.”

Stokes, a junior, went on to give credit to his coaching staff and the Georgia Bulldog fanbase for their constant support.

“So with that being said,” he added, “and after so much prayer and conversation with my family and mentors, I will forego my final year at UGA and declare for the 2021 NFL draft. I cannot wait to get to work.”

Stokes' junior campaign was nothing short of spectacular. He started all nine of Georgia's games and recorded 20 tackles and four interceptions — two were taken back for touchdowns.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place April 29 – May 1 in Cleveland, Oh.