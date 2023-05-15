Sports Turf Company Completes Renovations at Homer Sharp Stadium Field

COVINGTON, Ga. — Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce it has completed Homer Sharp Stadium’s artificial turf renovation. Located in downtown Covington, the stadium hosts three Newton County District high schools: Alcovy High School, Eastside High School and Newton High School.

“Sharp Stadium’s renovation has been highly anticipated for a long time, and it’s a great honor to help make Newton County School district’s vision a reality,” said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins. “We know this artificial turf system will make a lasting impact on the community, student-athletes and coaches for Newton County.”

Sports Turf Company renovated Sharp Stadium’s existing natural grass field into an artificial turf system that surpasses others in safety, durability and performance. The system will feature Astro Turf’s RootZone® 3D System, Brock shock pad and BrockFILL. AstroTurf’s system is a performance artificial turf that combines slit-film and monofilament fibers with a RootZone layer of texturized fibers for optimum durability and better shock absorbency. The Brock shock pad and BrockFILL are specifically engineered to optimize safety for athletes during impacts to the surface. BrockFILL is the most recent organic infill and is sustainably grown and harvested in Georgia.

We're excited to see this project come to fruition for three Newton County District high schools. The artificial turf system installed for Homer Sharp Stadium will make a lasting impact on the community, student-athletes, and coaches for Newton County. pic.twitter.com/U8U2oHI5md — Sports Turf Company (@STCFieldBuilder) May 15, 2023

Sports Turf specializes in the construction and installation of sports surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts and track surfaces. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owners’ advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs. The company continues evolving to provide higher-performing, safer and more durable athletic facilities for its clients.

