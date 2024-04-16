Newton County-area soccer teams gear up for the playoffs

With the career regular season in the rear-view, a group of Newton County-area teams turn their attention to the GHSA playoffs.

By season’s end, five teams earned spots in the postseason. Among those teams are the Alcovy girls, both Eastside squads and both Social Circle squads.

Alcovy Tigers

In Toby Davis’ first season coaching the Lady Tigers, they will be going back to the playoffs.

A 5-2 record in Region 3-AAAAAA gave Alcovy a third place finish at the end of the season.

In the first round, the Lady Tigers will go on the road to play Lakeside-Evans on Thursday, April 18 at 6 p.m.

The Lady Panthers ended the season with a 12-3-1 record and are 6-1 when they play at home this season.

Eastside Eagles

Both Eastside squads made it into the playoffs following the regular season.

Following a six-game skid that lasted almost all of March, the Lady Eagles put together a run in the final weeks of the season,

Four consecutive wins, including three region wins, propelled Eastside to a fourth place finish in Region 8-AAAAA.

In those last four games, Eastside outscored its opponents 18-3.

Similar to the girls team, the Eagles’ boys team finished in fourth place in region play.

The boys squad ended the season with back-to-back defeats, but held on due to a strong start earlier in the year.

The Lady Eagles will go on the road Tuesday, April 16 to play the Midtown Knights. The Eastside boys team will face Midtown Wednesday, April 17.

The Lady Knights ended the regular season with a 11-2-2 record and have not lost at home. The Midtown boys’ team held a 9-6 record prior to the playoffs.

Social Circle Redskins

Both Redskins squads made it to the playoffs on the backs of Region 5A-Division I titles for both teams.

The Lady Redskins hold a 13-2-1 record with a perfect 6-0 finish in region play.

Social Circle’s boys team had to rely on some help from Jasper County, but came away with a region title with a 6-9 overall record in the regular season.

Both teams were matched up with Elbert County Tuesday, April 16 at home.

The Blue Devils’ boys team finished with a 7-7 record while the Lady Blue Devils ended the regular season with a 6-7-1 finish.