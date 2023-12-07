Newton County area football players receive All-Region honors for 2023 season

With the football season in the rear-view mirror, All-Region honors have been announced for Newton County area teams.

Newton Rams, Region 4-AAAAAAA

For the Newton Rams, the honors began with defensive lineman RyShawn Perry, who was named as the region Defensive Player of the Year.

Along with Perry’s award, six players received First Team honors.

On the offensive side, quarterback Deron Benson was named to the First Team along with running back Zion Johnson.

Also on First Team All-Region were senior wide receivers Marcus Calwise and Keon Davis.

Defensively, Zack Harden Jr. and Ephraim Wright were named as First Team All-Region defensive backs.

Anjaven Presley, Wayne Patterson, Jehden Robinson, Maurice Harrell, Jamarcus Presley and Sameul Valasquez received Second Team All-Region.

Adryan Cole, Censere Wright, Russel Davis, Quintavion Norman and Malik Brightwell were named as All-Region Honorable Mentions.

Social Circle Redskins, Region 5A-Division I

For the Redskins, four players were named to the First Team All-Region offense.

Jude Nelson was named as a First Team wide receiver while C.J Colclough received First Team offensive line honors.

Kam Durden made the list as a First Team running back as well as Preston Guy, who was named as the First Team place kicker.

Defensively, Ean Mulkey was named as a First Team defensive lineman along with linebacker Bristol Evans and defensive back Jameccus Hardge.

Sean Crews and Levi Kendall were named as All-Region Honorable Mentions.

Eastside Eagles of Region 8-AAAAA

Eastside’s Jayden Barr was named the All-Region Two-Way Player of the Year.

Tyler Hoff was named as the All-Region Team Specialist.

Carlton Belgrave and Tagen Brown received First Team All-Region honors as offensive lineman.

Anquez Cobb was named as a First Team All-Region running back.

Marion Eubanks Jr. was named to the First Team All-Region offensive and defensive teams for his work as wide receiver and defensive back.

Jacorey Jackson and Xavier Joseph received spots as the First Team All-Region defensive linemen.

Bailey Benson and Christian Gass were named as First Team All-Region linebackers.

Jaquez Cobb, Kalen Stapp, Payton Shaw and Jonathan Gomez received All-Region Honorable Mention honors.

At the time of this publication, the All-Region announcements for the Alcovy Tigers were yet to be announced. Check back into future editions of The Covington News for the Tigers’ All-Region selections.