Luke Welch will continue his basketball career at Shorter University

MONTICELLO, Ga. — Piedmont Academy hosted a signing ceremony in its gymnasium for one of its basketball stars — Luke Welch.

In the presence of his family, friends, teammates and coaches, Welch signed to continue his basketball career at Shorter University on May 17.

Welch averaged a near double-double in his senior campaign with 13.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Not to mention his 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game, too.

It is also noteworthy that Welch led his team in all categories in his final hurrah.

Now, Welch will take his talents to Rome, Georgia, and join Shorter University’s basketball program in the fall.