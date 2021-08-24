Volleyball season underway for area schools

COVINGTON, Ga. - During a week in which Hurrican Fred washed out most outdoor sports, volleyball took center stage in Covington.

Alcovy, Eastside, Newton and Peachtree Academy each began their 2021 seasons within the past two weeks. Piedmont Academy’s volleyball season starts on Aug. 26 at Jones County.

Here’s how all the teams have fared:

Alcovy

The Lady Tigers’ season began on Tuesday, Aug. 17 against Lanier and North Oconee High School. They lost to Lanier 2-0 and no score was published for their match against North Oconee.

On Aug. 19, Alcovy lost 2-0 against Young Americans Christian High School (YACHS) to close out the week.





Eastside

Eastside volleyball’s team has been the busiest to start the year. It started the season on Aug. 10 and its latest match was Aug. 17.

The Lady Eagles are an overall 3-6. All three wins have come at home against Johnson High School, Newton and Rockdale County.





Newton

So far, the Lady Rams have only had three matches.

They lost a combined 4-0 against Rockdale County and Eastside on Aug. 12 and lost 2-0 against YACHS on Aug. 16.





Peachtree Academy

The Lady Panthers swept its first two matchups of the 2021 season.

Peachtree defeated New Creation 3-0 on Aug. 16 and defeated Creekside 3-0 on Aug. 19.

Editor’s Note: All scores are according to Maxpreps.