PREP SOFTBALL: Henderson signs with Chattahoochee Valley

COVINGTON, Ga. — A special ceremony was held inside the Eastside High School media center on Jan. 10 to help celebrate Heather Henderson’s scholarship to Chattahoochee Valley.

Henderson, who was one of eight seniors on the 2021 Lady Eagles squad, can’t wait to embark this new journey as a Lady Pirate.

“I’m looking forward to forming a sisterhood with my new teammates,” Henderson said. “But also reaching my career goals in becoming a special education teacher.”

However, Chattahoochee Valley sits in Phenix City, Alabama which is 142 miles from Covington.

With that in mind, Henderson highlighted how that makes the next step a little nerve-wracking sprinkled into her high anticipation.

“It’s scary, but also exciting,” Henderson said. “I’m moving two and a half hours away from home to live my childhood dream, but I get to be a part of a new team filled with girls with the same goal as me.”

During her senior campaign at Eastside, Henderson recorded a .319 batting average while batting 19 runs in for the Lady Eagles.

Her production earned her a spot on the first team All-Region team for Region 8-AAAAA. She was also recognized on the All-Covington News team as a catcher.

But, it won’t be the stat line or the accolades that Henderson will remember the most. It’ll be something a little more special.

“I will miss the girls and the support the team had for each other on and off the field,” Henderson said.

Now, starting in the fall of 2022, Henderson will take that support and all the memories of the last four years with her to Chattahoochee Valley.

For that, Henderson feels grateful for her time as a Lady Eagle.

“I mostly appreciate how coach [Heather] Wood, Shane Griffin, Caitlyn Ray and also my travel ball family all have shown me how it’s more than just playing a game,” Henderson said. “It's about true friendships and forever lasting memories.”

