PREP FOOTBALL: Eagles land 13 on All-Region teams

Eastside’s first season in Region 8-AAAAA was a resounding success.
The Eagles went 5-1 in their new league, the only loss coming by one point on the road to eventual region champion Clarke Central. They went on to win a pair of games in the state playoffs as a No. 2 seed, reaching the quarterfinal round for the second time in three years.
Consequently, it comes as no surprise that All-Region 8-AAAAA Teams were littered with Eastside players when the list was announced Thursday morning.
Eastside earned 13 All-Region selections, trailing only Clarke Central’s total of 14. The Eagles who earned All-Region honors for offense, defense and special teams can be seen below:
First Team
OL – James Amos
RB – Dallas Johnson
TE/H – Cole Shannon
DL – Seth Martin
DL – Kevin Napier
LB – Grayson Malcom
DB – Nick Benton
K – Jaydon Fain
Second Team
OL – Jaylon Farmer
DL – Sambo Button
LB – Trace Nicholson
DB – Devin Brown
P – Rodney Williams
Additionally, six Eagles were listed as All-Region Honorable Mentions:
QB – Dayton Green
LB – Christian Benson
RB – Sincere Johnson
WR – Saabir Berrian
DB – Vaughn Mattox
OL – Garrison King