PREP FOOTBALL: Eagles land 13 on All-Region teams

Eastside’s first season in Region 8-AAAAA was a resounding success.

The Eagles went 5-1 in their new league, the only loss coming by one point on the road to eventual region champion Clarke Central. They went on to win a pair of games in the state playoffs as a No. 2 seed, reaching the quarterfinal round for the second time in three years.

Consequently, it comes as no surprise that All-Region 8-AAAAA Teams were littered with Eastside players when the list was announced Thursday morning.

Eastside earned 13 All-Region selections, trailing only Clarke Central’s total of 14. The Eagles who earned All-Region honors for offense, defense and special teams can be seen below:

First Team

OL – James Amos

RB – Dallas Johnson

TE/H – Cole Shannon

DL – Seth Martin

DL – Kevin Napier

LB – Grayson Malcom

DB – Nick Benton

K – Jaydon Fain

Second Team

OL – Jaylon Farmer

DL – Sambo Button

LB – Trace Nicholson

DB – Devin Brown

P – Rodney Williams

Additionally, six Eagles were listed as All-Region Honorable Mentions:

QB – Dayton Green

LB – Christian Benson

RB – Sincere Johnson

WR – Saabir Berrian

DB – Vaughn Mattox

OL – Garrison King