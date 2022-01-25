PREP BASKETBALL: Teasley leads Lady Eagles past Apalachee

COVINGTON, Ga. — Friday night, the Eastside Eagles faced off against a region opponent in Apalachee High School. Both squads came out victorious with the Lady Eagles winning 52-44 and the Eagles winning 37-31.

For the Lady Eagles, though, they were led by senior Lizzie Teasley.

From the very beginning of the 2021-22 season, head coach Gladys King has admitted that, with a young team, she was going to lean heavily on Teasley.

Friday night, the Lady Eagles did just that and Teasley delivered in a big way.

In the eight-point victory, Teasley led the Lady Eagles with a double-double. She scored 19 points while also collecting 13 rebounds. She additionally had three steals, one block and one assist in the winning effort.

All five made field goals by the senior came from behind the 3-point line where Teasley went 5-for-9. She also went 4-for-5 at the free-throw line.

King was not the least bit surprised at Teasley’s outing on Friday and stressed just how significant it is to the girls basketball program to have Teasley perform at a high level.

“Lizzie is something special and she knows it,” King told The Covington News. “She’s a leader on and off the court. Her presence alone makes all the difference in any game we play. I am very pleased that we have Lizzie a part of our program. Her hard work and dedication to the program I hope has a lasting impact on the current players and future Lady Eagles.”

Teasley wasn’t alone in Friday’s game, though.

Mehkyla White, Covington News’ Female Student-Athlete of the Week for Jan. 19, had the second-highest point total with 18. White contributed four steals and two rebounds as well to help with the win.

Now, the Lady Eagles hit the road to Greenbrier on Jan. 28 after their game at Jackson County on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The Lady Eagles will be taking their improved 3-11 overall record as well as a 2-6 record in Region 8-AAAAA.