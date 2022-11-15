HOOPS PREVIEW: Eastside girls basketball aspires for first playoff appearance since 2019

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Eastside Lady Eagles basketball team is coming into the new basketball season looking to change the narrative about their program. The Lady Eagles finished the season 6-16 overall and 4-10 in their region. Coach Gladys King is back at the helm for the Lady Eagles this season.



The Lady Eagles haven’t been to the state playoffs since the 2018-2019 season with a 11-13 overall record and finished fourth in Region 8-AAAAA with a 6-8 record.

“We are working on the fundamentals and working on the basics,” said King. “Also, we are working on endurance and not giving up and being consistent.”

King is looking forward to her seniors being leaders for the Lady Eagles this season.

“I’m looking forward to seniors Mehkyla White and Leila Powell,” said King. “They’re seniors this year and this is their last chance to reach the state playoffs this year.”

Expectations for the Lady Eagles this year are what their supporters have seen in the past.

“I am hoping that the fans and supporters can see a difference from last year,” said King.” We as a team are looking to put more points on the board and we have a little bit more depth and experience than last year.”

And as for the players, they are expecting to win and start fast as a team.

“We as a team expect to come out and win,” said White. “Last year we started off a little rocky and this year we are expecting to come out strong.”

Communication is the biggest emphasis that coach King and her staff are trying to instill into their players in the preseason. “They must communicate, and they have to talk,” said King. “You have to lift each other up and you can’t get down.”

The Lady Eagles are here to stay and won’t be backing down from anybody this year as they have their goals already laid out for the season.

“Our goals are basically making it pass the region tournament and making it to the state playoffs, ‘’said Powell.

The Lady Eagles will open their season on the road as they travel to crosstown rival Alcovy on Nov. 22 and tipoff will be at Noon.