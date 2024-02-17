Eastside Eagles defeat Heritage with late game heroics from Josiah Johnson

JEFFERSON, Ga. — Late game heroics from sophomore Josiah Johnson were enough for the Eastside Eagles to win the third place match over Heritage in the Region 8-AAAAA tournament at Jefferson High School.

After Eastside possessed a 10-point lead halfway through the final quarter, the Patriots began to climb back into the game.

Heritage’s Jared White was the reason.

White hit a pair of three pointers, with the second one tying the game at 46-46 apiece.

After Heritage took the two-point lead, Johnson got to the line for the Eagles. The sophomore knocked down both shots from the line to tie the game again at 48-48.

After both teams traded baskets in the final minute, a single free throw from White put the Patriots ahead 51-50 with ten seconds left.

On their final possession with the ball, the Eagles moved the ball around numerous times.

In the end, Trevor Edwards dished the ball inside to Johnson, who put up the floater over the Heritage defender for the leading score.

Johnson’s score left three seconds on the clock for Heritage to attempt the winning shot.

In the final moments, the shot from Heritage’s Kirk Seeley bounced off the rim, clinching Eastside’s 51-50 win.

Following the win over the Patriots, Eagles head coach Dorrian Randolph spoke about the team’s plan in the final moments.

Ultimately, Randolph brought tactics from the gridiron to the court for Eastside’s win.

“We wanted to force the ball backcourt. The hard part is, you’re down two starters,” Randolph said. “One fouled out and the other was hurt, so you are playing reserve in a big moment. The guy who was guarding the ball is a tenth grader. He is a football player so I had to talk to him in football terms, ‘Jump and guard the slant. Try to force the ball back.’”

The first quarter of the game was a tight eight minutes, but Heritage held the edge halfway through the second frame with a 20-13 advantage.

Two threes from Marion Eubanks, followed by a layup from Larry Rivers put Eastside ahead 21-20.

From then on, the Eagles were in control.

A block in the final seconds of the half from Josiah Johnson sent Eastside into intermission with a 29-22 lead.

The third quarter was the best for Randolph’s Eagles, highlighted by a trio of three pointers from Eubanks.

In the quarterfinals of the region tournament on Monday, Eastside defeated Loganville to advance.

In their matchup with Winder-Barrow in the semifinals on Wednesday, the Eagles fell 53-40.

The loss to the Bulldogs set up the third place game against the Patriots.

Even with the region tournament concluded, the Eastside boys team will advance to the Class AAAAA state playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Randolph spoke about his message to the team following the win, discussing how the Eagles’ plan to get ready for the start of the playoffs.

“‘Back to work. Because where we are going, it does not matter what team is,’” Randolph said. “That is probably the second hardest region inside 5A, besides the Eagles Landing region. It’s, ‘Let’s celebrate this tonight. We are out of school next week, but we have class. We have to get back in the lab, the film sessions, find out who we play tomorrow and study.’”

The Eagles will enter the playoffs as a No. 3 seed.