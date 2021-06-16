COLLEGE HOOPS: Dobbs announces transfer to Truett

Former Eastside Lady Eagle standout Alysee Dobbs is on the move.

Dobbs took to social media Saturday to announce her intent to transfer to Truett-McConnell University in Cleveland, Ga., to continue her basketball career.

blessed to say i am transferring to Truett McConnell University to continue my academic and athletic career. go Bears!!💛 @TmuWBB @CovNewsSports pic.twitter.com/T5Tr4VLjzR — Alysee🥶🖤 (@alysee_dobbs) June 12, 2021

She previously attended Georgia Highlands College, appearing in just two games for the Chargers during the 2020-21 campaign.

One season removed from being named The Covington News’ Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year in 2019, Dobbs became the first Lady Eagle to cross the 1,000-point threshold in program history as a senior in January 2020.