COLLEGE HOOPS: Dobbs announces transfer to Truett
Alysee Dobbs
Former Eastside standout Alysee Dobbs is transferring to Truett-McConnell University to continue her basketball career. - File | The Covington News

Former Eastside Lady Eagle standout Alysee Dobbs is on the move.

Dobbs took to social media Saturday to announce her intent to transfer to Truett-McConnell University in Cleveland, Ga., to continue her basketball career.

She previously attended Georgia Highlands College, appearing in just two games for the Chargers during the 2020-21 campaign. 

One season removed from being named The Covington News’ Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year in 2019, Dobbs became the first Lady Eagle to cross the 1,000-point threshold in program history as a senior in January 2020.