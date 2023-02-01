Aeron Gresham signs to become a Catawba Indian

COVINGTON, Ga. — One of the six Eastside Eagles football players who signed on Wednesday was Aeron Gresham. During the special National Signing Day ceremony Eastside held, Gresham signed with Catawba College football.

Gresham described the moment he put pen to paper as “exciting.”

“I’m very excited about what the future holds for me,” Gresham said.

Gresham’s signing was just five days removed from his commitment to Catawba’s football program. He also received offers from Tuskegee University, Bethel University and Wingate College among others.

His signing came after filling up the statistics sheet his senior football season with the Eagles. Gresham seemed to make an impact, too, by playing on both sides of the ball all year.

From his cornerback position, Gresham tallied 36 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, nine pass deflections and two fumble recoveries. On offense as a wide receiver, Gresham hauled in six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Gresham was honored in the postseason, too, being voted First Team All-Region for Region 8-AAAAA, which is a recognition that is voted on by the region’s coaches.

In addition to his All-Region selection, Gresham was also featured as a member of the 2022 All-Cov News football team.

But none of the stats or accolades compare to the memories he made while playing on the gridiron.

“Playing under the Friday night lights is the best,” Gresham said. “I always had great joy just playing with my guys at Sharp.”

Next up for Gresham is to finish his high school years, with high school graduation being in May. Then, before too long, he will be arriving onto Catawba’s campus in Salisbury, North Carolina as an official member of the Indians’ football team in the fall.

Before all of that happens, though, Gresham recognized the influence the entire Eastside High School community has had on him on and off the field.

“They have been doing everything to help get me better and to grow as a man and a player,” Gresham said.



