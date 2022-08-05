CYCLING: Hundreds participate in Covington Century bike ride

COVINGTON, Ga. — On July 30, the Covington Century rides had approximately 425 cyclists participate in this year’s annual event.

Ride organizer, Victoria Seahorn was proud of this year’s turnout.

“We love the trails that are being built and love the fact that more and more people are riding bikes, no matter what age or level of athleticism,” Seahorn said. “It’s so nice to have weathered, hopefully, the worst of the pandemic and that everyone is starting to come out and enjoy pursuing a healthier lifestyle and get back to socializing, seeing old friends and making new ones.”

Riders had the option of riding a 32, 64 or 100-mile trail throughout Newton County. The starting point for all riders, though, was Legion Field.

The Covington Century ride began 34 years ago and its purpose was to “bring cyclists together to enjoy a safe experience.”

Seahorn said that the Southern Bicycle League, a non-profit organization established in 1970, is the “driving force behind the success of the Covington Century for many years.”

Newton County Trails, Walton Wellness, people in Newborn, BRAG, C-Town Bikes and Bradley’s Barbecue all played a part in this year’s event.

Seahorn expressed her gratitude to the local businesses and volunteers for helping make this year as great as it was.

“This year’s Covington Century was a great success due to not only the support of our cycling community with all levels of athletes but also the support of the amazing local organizations and communities hosting the much-appreciated rest stops,” Seahorn said.



