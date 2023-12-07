The Covington News Athlete Alumni Check-In : Week 2

Note: The Covington News Athlete Alumni Check-In is a space to highlight former Newton County student athletes while also providing updates on where they are in their respective careers.

Robert Lewis, Alysee Dobbs and Jamel Johnson are the three athletes featured in this week’s edition.

Robert Lewis

Lewis was part of Newton’s 2019 graduation class and is a current wide receiver for the Georgia State Panthers football program.

The redshirt junior finished the year as the Panthers’ leading receiver and made the Biletnikoff Award watch list. Lewis finished 2023 with a spot on the All-Sun Belt Third Team.

As each of his seasons have gone by, Lewis’ targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns have increased.

Lewis ended his 2023 campaign with 70 receptions for 877 yards and seven touchdowns.

On Sep. 16, Lewis had a career day against Charlotte.

Against the 49ers, Lewis hurled in six passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns. The 220 yards is a Georgia State record.

On Dec. 1, Lewis announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he plans on entering the transfer portal. Since the announcement, Lewis has publicized offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Liberty, Indiana and Eastern Carolina.

Alysee Dobbs

Dobbs graduated from Eastside as part of the class of 2020.

In her senior season, Dobbs became the first member of the Lady Eagles basketball program to reach the 1,000-point club.

Dobbs is currently a senior on the Truett McConnell women’s basketball team.

After averaging 6.7 points in her sophomore season, Dobbs’ game elevated in her junior year.

Dobbs averaged 15.8 points per game in 2022 while playing 686 minutes over the span of 23 games (averaging 28.9 minutes a game).

In 2023, Dobbs has started seven of the Bears’ nine games so far.

In the fourth game of the season, Dobbs had a career high in points and three pointers.

Against Bluefield, Dobbs’ 23 points led the Bears in their 75-66 win.

Jamel Johnson

Johnson graduated from Alcovy in 2022, and was a key part of the team that brought home the first region title in Tigers’ history.

Following his senior season, Johnson committed to Charleston Southern University, where he started at defensive back.

Following his 2023 season, Johnson was awarded as an FCS All-American to go along with a spot on the Second Team Big South Conference.

In the stat sheet, Johnson finished with 58 tackles to go along with four interceptions, nine pass deflections and one forced fumble.

Johnson started every game for the Buccaneers in 2023.

On Dec. 1, Johnson announced on X that he would be entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. Johnson announced on X that he received an offer from Temple on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Check back in to future editions of The Covington News for more Athlete Alumni Check-Ins. If readers have nominations for future editions, send them to gpitts@covnews.