County-area baseball players receive All-Region honors
2024 All-Region baseball
Rome Mays (far left), Luke Smith (middle-left), Colton Fincher (middle-right) and Reece Payne (far right) received All-Region honors in their respective regions. - photo by Garrett Pitts

Now that the 2024 baseball season is over, it is time to highlight the All-Region honors for the county-area teams.


Across Alcovy, Eastside, Newton and Social Circle, numerous players received All-Region honors and along with region awards.

Alcovy (Region 3-AAAAAA)


Cooper Duncan

First Team All-Region

Region Pitcher of the Year


5-1 record

ERA: 2.06

11 appearances (led team)


Reece Payne

First Team All-Region


AVG: .368 (led team)

H: 25 (led team)

R: 21 (led team)

RBI: 12


Luke Rosser

Region Honorable Mention


AVG: .255

H: 14

RBI: 14


Parker Gassmann

Region Honorable Mention


AVG: .333

H: 19

RBI: 13

Eastside (Region 8-AAAAA)


Blake Hughes

First Team All-Region


AVG: .406 (led team)

H: 39 (led team)

RBI: 16

IP: 53 (led team)

ERA: 1.18 (led team)


Chase Jordan

First Team All-Region


AVG: .333

H: 25

R: 25 (led team)

RBI: 8


Colton Fincher 

First Team All-Region


AVG: .315

H: 28

RBI: 18 (led team)

BB: 11


Landon Black

Second Team All-Region


IP: 43.2

Ks: 40

ERA: 3.84

Newton (Region 4-AAAAAAA)


Rome Mays

First Team All-Region


AVG: .326

H: 28

R: 24 (led team)

RBI: 14


Josh Brown 

First Team All-Region


ERA: 3.27 (led team)

14 appearances 


Caden Brown

Second Team All-Region


AVG: .359 (led team)

H: 33 (led team)

RBI: 14

R: 20

15 pitching appearances (led team)


Lucas Ballard

Second Team All-Region

AVG: .321

H: 27

RBI: 20 (led team)

Doubles: 11 (led team)


Arin Chevers 

All-Region Honorable Mention


AVG: .324

H: 24

RBI: 18

R: 20

Social Circle (Region 5A-Division I)


Brayden Allen 

First Team All-Region


AVG: .302

H: 29

R: 18

RBI: 10


Caden Richardson

First Team All-Region


AVG: .260

H: 20

RBI: 13

IP: 73.2 (led team)

Ks: 78 (led team)

ERA: 2.66 (led team)


Lucas Langley

First Team All-Region


AVG: .226

H: 21

HR: 4 (led team)

R: 23

RBI: 19


Luke Smith

First Team All-Region

Region Pitcher of the Year


IP: 35.1

Ks: 47

ERA: 2.92