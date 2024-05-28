County-area baseball players receive All-Region honors

Now that the 2024 baseball season is over, it is time to highlight the All-Region honors for the county-area teams.
Across Alcovy, Eastside, Newton and Social Circle, numerous players received All-Region honors and along with region awards.
Alcovy (Region 3-AAAAAA)
Cooper Duncan
First Team All-Region
Region Pitcher of the Year
5-1 record
ERA: 2.06
11 appearances (led team)
Reece Payne
First Team All-Region
AVG: .368 (led team)
H: 25 (led team)
R: 21 (led team)
RBI: 12
Luke Rosser
Region Honorable Mention
AVG: .255
H: 14
RBI: 14
Parker Gassmann
Region Honorable Mention
AVG: .333
H: 19
RBI: 13
Eastside (Region 8-AAAAA)
Blake Hughes
First Team All-Region
AVG: .406 (led team)
H: 39 (led team)
RBI: 16
IP: 53 (led team)
ERA: 1.18 (led team)
Chase Jordan
First Team All-Region
AVG: .333
H: 25
R: 25 (led team)
RBI: 8
Colton Fincher
First Team All-Region
AVG: .315
H: 28
RBI: 18 (led team)
BB: 11
Landon Black
Second Team All-Region
IP: 43.2
Ks: 40
ERA: 3.84
Newton (Region 4-AAAAAAA)
Rome Mays
First Team All-Region
AVG: .326
H: 28
R: 24 (led team)
RBI: 14
Josh Brown
First Team All-Region
ERA: 3.27 (led team)
14 appearances
Caden Brown
Second Team All-Region
AVG: .359 (led team)
H: 33 (led team)
RBI: 14
R: 20
15 pitching appearances (led team)
Lucas Ballard
Second Team All-Region
AVG: .321
H: 27
RBI: 20 (led team)
Doubles: 11 (led team)
Arin Chevers
All-Region Honorable Mention
AVG: .324
H: 24
RBI: 18
R: 20
Social Circle (Region 5A-Division I)
Brayden Allen
First Team All-Region
AVG: .302
H: 29
R: 18
RBI: 10
Caden Richardson
First Team All-Region
AVG: .260
H: 20
RBI: 13
IP: 73.2 (led team)
Ks: 78 (led team)
ERA: 2.66 (led team)
Lucas Langley
First Team All-Region
AVG: .226
H: 21
HR: 4 (led team)
R: 23
RBI: 19
Luke Smith
First Team All-Region
Region Pitcher of the Year
IP: 35.1
Ks: 47
ERA: 2.92