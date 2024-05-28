County-area baseball players receive All-Region honors

Now that the 2024 baseball season is over, it is time to highlight the All-Region honors for the county-area teams.

Across Alcovy, Eastside, Newton and Social Circle, numerous players received All-Region honors and along with region awards.

Alcovy (Region 3-AAAAAA)

Cooper Duncan

First Team All-Region

Region Pitcher of the Year

5-1 record

ERA: 2.06

11 appearances (led team)

Reece Payne

First Team All-Region

AVG: .368 (led team)

H: 25 (led team)

R: 21 (led team)

RBI: 12

Luke Rosser

Region Honorable Mention

AVG: .255

H: 14

RBI: 14

Parker Gassmann

Region Honorable Mention

AVG: .333

H: 19

RBI: 13

Eastside (Region 8-AAAAA)

Blake Hughes

First Team All-Region

AVG: .406 (led team)

H: 39 (led team)

RBI: 16

IP: 53 (led team)

ERA: 1.18 (led team)

Chase Jordan

First Team All-Region

AVG: .333

H: 25

R: 25 (led team)

RBI: 8

Colton Fincher

First Team All-Region

AVG: .315

H: 28

RBI: 18 (led team)

BB: 11

Landon Black

Second Team All-Region

IP: 43.2

Ks: 40

ERA: 3.84

Newton (Region 4-AAAAAAA)

Rome Mays

First Team All-Region

AVG: .326

H: 28

R: 24 (led team)

RBI: 14

Josh Brown

First Team All-Region

ERA: 3.27 (led team)

14 appearances

Caden Brown

Second Team All-Region

AVG: .359 (led team)

H: 33 (led team)

RBI: 14

R: 20

15 pitching appearances (led team)

Lucas Ballard

Second Team All-Region

AVG: .321

H: 27

RBI: 20 (led team)

Doubles: 11 (led team)

Arin Chevers

All-Region Honorable Mention

AVG: .324

H: 24

RBI: 18

R: 20

Social Circle (Region 5A-Division I)

Brayden Allen

First Team All-Region

AVG: .302

H: 29

R: 18

RBI: 10

Caden Richardson

First Team All-Region

AVG: .260

H: 20

RBI: 13

IP: 73.2 (led team)

Ks: 78 (led team)

ERA: 2.66 (led team)

Lucas Langley

First Team All-Region

AVG: .226

H: 21

HR: 4 (led team)

R: 23

RBI: 19

Luke Smith

First Team All-Region

Region Pitcher of the Year

IP: 35.1

Ks: 47

ERA: 2.92