COLLEGE TENNIS: Women’s cross country squad wins NJCAA Division III crown

OXFORD, Ga. — For the first time in the program’s short history, the Emory-Oxford women’s cross country team claimed its first NJCAA Division III National Championship. The Eagles finished with 40 points, 17 better than Joliet Junior College, who finished second.

Sophomore Julia Danko won the Individual National Title, finishing with a time of 19:55. She beat out the defending individual champion. Freshman Alex Bryant came in sixth place with a time of 20:36. Classmates Emily Wilhelm (21:04) and Sophia Lee (21:07) came in 12th and 13th place. Freshman Joyce Zhang finished in 15th place with a time of 21:13. Sophomore Sarah Davis (21:53) finished in 22nd place, while freshman Urvi Vallapareddy finished 45th.

“This is such a great feeling for us,” said head coach Ella O’Kelley, who was named the Women’s Coach of the Year. “Our girls worked so hard the entire year and to end it with a National Title is such a great accomplishment.”

The Eagles were runners-up back in 2017 and 2018. This year, they finished with winning the GCAA Conference Championship and NJCAA National Title.



