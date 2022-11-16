Newton County School Board votes 4-1 to approve installation of artificial turf at Sharp Stadium

COVINGTON, Ga. — Artificial turf will be installed at Homer Sharp Stadium beginning December 2022, thanks to a 4-1 approval vote from the Newton County School System’s Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening. The vote greenlighted a contract for Sourcewell to do the job. Sports Turf is the company providing the actual playing surface to be installed.

NCSS Chief Operations Officer Dr. Michael Barr informed The Covington News of this potential development in an email last Monday morning.

“If approved, installation of the new turf will begin in December 2022 and will be completed in April 2023,” Barr said.

The installation comes with a $1.3 million price tag, which financial source having already been identified. The price includes all tools, equipment and labor needed to complete the job. Field goal posts, soccer goals, play clock and all maintenance are also accounted for.

The installation of a turf playing surface isn’t the only facelift Sharp Stadium will receive this school year. At an Oct. 25 school board meeting, the Board approved the purchase of new LED lights for Sharp Stadium.

That process will start in January 2023 and, according to Barr, “will take a few weeks to complete.”

Barr said the lights will help with the entire facility, which has a capacity for 4,100 people.

“The new LED lights will provide better lighting for the playing surface and surrounding area,” Barr said.

According to Barr, the latest renovations to Sharp Stadium were in 2009 when the field house was constructed and the visitor's side bleachers were installed. Then, in 2010, improvements were made to the drainage and irrigation systems and the playing surface.

Also, in 2019, a new digital/video scoreboard was installed.

Named after former Newton High principal Homer Sharp, Homer Sharp Stadium is an athletic facility located at 3109 Newton Dr. NE and shared by Alcovy, Eastside and Newton high schools.

It was originally built in 1956 and hosted its first football game on Sept. 21, 1956 — Newton played Avondale High School. On Nov. 2 of that same year, the first home win came when Newton County defeated Monroe Area 20-13.

Eastside played in its first home game at Sharp Stadium on Sept. 9, 1996 and defeated East Paulding High School 21-17.

The first-ever Newton-Eastside game was Sept. 13, 2022 — Eastside downed Newton 14-7.

On Sept. 8, 2006, Alcovy played its first game ever at Sharp and against Newton when it lost to the Rams 19-14.

Eastside downed Alcovy 49-14 on Oct. 27, 2006 in the two schools’ first game against each other.

Since the stadium’s inception — a stadium named after former Newton County High School’s principal Homer Sharp — it has also held recreational events and graduation ceremonies, and has been the home field for Eastside’s girls and boys soccer teams.

Board member Eddie Johnson was the one dissenting vote.





- photo by Brian Worton | The Covington News





