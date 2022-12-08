Area football players honored on 2022 All-Region teams

COVINGTON, Ga. — Only Newton and Social Circle football’s all-region selections have been announced so far. Even so, 31 players have already been recognized on their respective region’s lists.
Here’s how the list breaks down per school:
Newton Rams of Region 4-AAAAAAA
Co-Defensive Player of the Year
Justin Benton
68 tackles, 5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss
First Team
Zion Johnson, Running Back
1,100 rushing yards and 6 TDs
Marcus Calwise, Wide Receiver
36 receptions for 574 yards and 8 TDs
Sean Thompkins, Offensive Lineman
Olan Robinson, Linebacker
43 tackles, 2 sacks and 6 tackles for loss
Anthony Bynum, Linebacker
65 tackles, 7 sacks and 11 tackles for loss
Ryshawn Perry, Defensive Lineman
30 tackles, 1 sack and 1 tackle for loss
Jamarcus Pressley, Defensive Back
70 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble
Second Team
Gabe Williams, Wide Receiver
13 receptions for 183 yards and 1 TD
Jayden Warren, Offensive Lineman
Tony Clark, Linebacker
52 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss and 1 interception
Wayne Patterson, Defensive Lineman
33 tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss and 1 interception
Kyle Veasley, Defensive Back
22 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 2 interceptions
Nolan Stanfield, Punter
Honorable Mention
Deron Benson, Quarterback
55% completion, 521 yards and 5 TDs
Brandon Smith, Defensive Back
29 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1 interception
Eprhaim Wright, Defensive Back
50 tackles for loss, 1 tackle for loss and 1 interception
Keon Davis, Wide Receiver
20 receptions for 242 yards and 2 TDs
Social Circle Redskins of Region 5A-Division I
Player of the Year
Phillip Baynes Jr.
51 tackles (11 TFLs), 4.5 sacks
14 receptions for 172 yards and 1 TD
First Team
Logan Cross, Quarterback
68% passing, 2,504 yards and 30 TDs
Mason Moore, Wide Receiver
48 receptions for 740 yards and 10 TDs
Jude Nelson, Wide Receiver
60 receptions for 801 yards and 7 TDs
AJ Vinson, Offensive Lineman
Preston Guy, Kicker
Second Team
Jaxon Ethridge, Defensive Lineman
37 tackles, 4 tackles for loss
Bryan Ross, Linebacker
85 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 1 sack
Mehki Butts, Linebacker
59 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks
DaShon Hyman, Defensive Back
39 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 interception
Grayson Jenkins, Defensive Back
78 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions
Honorable Mention
Lucas Langley, Defense
18 tackles
Demacio Bolden, Linebacker
48 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions