Area football players honored on 2022 All-Region teams
COVINGTON, Ga. — Only Newton and Social Circle football’s all-region selections have been announced so far. Even so, 31 players have already been recognized on their respective region’s lists. 


Here’s how the list breaks down per school:


Newton Rams of Region 4-AAAAAAA

Co-Defensive Player of the Year

Justin Benton

  • 68 tackles, 5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss


First Team

Zion Johnson, Running Back 

  • 1,100 rushing yards and 6 TDs

Marcus Calwise, Wide Receiver

  • 36 receptions for 574 yards and 8 TDs

Sean Thompkins, Offensive Lineman

Olan Robinson, Linebacker

  • 43 tackles, 2 sacks and 6 tackles for loss

Anthony Bynum, Linebacker

  • 65 tackles, 7 sacks and 11 tackles for loss

Ryshawn Perry, Defensive Lineman

  • 30 tackles, 1 sack and 1 tackle for loss

Jamarcus Pressley, Defensive Back

  • 70 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble

 

Second Team 

Gabe Williams, Wide Receiver

  • 13 receptions for 183 yards and 1 TD

Jayden Warren, Offensive Lineman

Tony Clark, Linebacker

  • 52 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss and 1 interception

Wayne Patterson, Defensive Lineman

  • 33 tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss and 1 interception 

Kyle Veasley, Defensive Back

  • 22 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 2 interceptions

Nolan Stanfield, Punter

 

Honorable Mention 

Deron Benson, Quarterback 

  • 55% completion, 521 yards and 5 TDs

Brandon Smith, Defensive Back

  • 29 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1 interception 

Eprhaim Wright, Defensive Back

  • 50 tackles for loss, 1 tackle for loss and 1 interception 

Keon Davis, Wide Receiver

  • 20 receptions for 242 yards and 2 TDs


Social Circle Redskins of Region 5A-Division I

Player of the Year

Phillip Baynes Jr.

  • 51 tackles (11 TFLs), 4.5 sacks 

  • 14 receptions for 172 yards and 1 TD


First Team

Logan Cross, Quarterback 

  • 68% passing, 2,504 yards and 30 TDs

Mason Moore, Wide Receiver

  • 48 receptions for 740 yards and 10 TDs

Jude Nelson, Wide Receiver

  • 60 receptions for 801 yards and 7 TDs

AJ Vinson, Offensive Lineman

Preston Guy, Kicker


Second Team

Jaxon Ethridge, Defensive Lineman

  • 37 tackles, 4 tackles for loss

Bryan Ross, Linebacker

  • 85 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 1 sack

Mehki Butts, Linebacker

  • 59 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks

DaShon Hyman, Defensive Back

  • 39 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 interception

Grayson Jenkins, Defensive Back

  • 78 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions


Honorable Mention

Lucas Langley, Defense

  • 18 tackles

Demacio Bolden, Linebacker

  • 48 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions