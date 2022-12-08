Area football players honored on 2022 All-Region teams

COVINGTON, Ga. — Only Newton and Social Circle football’s all-region selections have been announced so far. Even so, 31 players have already been recognized on their respective region’s lists.





Here’s how the list breaks down per school:





Newton Rams of Region 4-AAAAAAA

Co-Defensive Player of the Year

Justin Benton

68 tackles, 5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss

First Team

Zion Johnson, Running Back

1,100 rushing yards and 6 TDs

Marcus Calwise, Wide Receiver

36 receptions for 574 yards and 8 TDs

Sean Thompkins, Offensive Lineman

Olan Robinson, Linebacker

43 tackles, 2 sacks and 6 tackles for loss

Anthony Bynum, Linebacker

65 tackles, 7 sacks and 11 tackles for loss

Ryshawn Perry, Defensive Lineman

30 tackles, 1 sack and 1 tackle for loss

Jamarcus Pressley, Defensive Back

70 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble

Second Team

Gabe Williams, Wide Receiver

13 receptions for 183 yards and 1 TD

Jayden Warren, Offensive Lineman

Tony Clark, Linebacker

52 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss and 1 interception

Wayne Patterson, Defensive Lineman

33 tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss and 1 interception

Kyle Veasley, Defensive Back

22 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 2 interceptions

Nolan Stanfield, Punter

Honorable Mention

Deron Benson, Quarterback

55% completion, 521 yards and 5 TDs

Brandon Smith, Defensive Back

29 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1 interception

Eprhaim Wright, Defensive Back

50 tackles for loss, 1 tackle for loss and 1 interception

Keon Davis, Wide Receiver

20 receptions for 242 yards and 2 TDs





Social Circle Redskins of Region 5A-Division I

Player of the Year

Phillip Baynes Jr.

51 tackles (11 TFLs), 4.5 sacks

14 receptions for 172 yards and 1 TD

First Team

Logan Cross, Quarterback

68% passing, 2,504 yards and 30 TDs

Mason Moore, Wide Receiver

48 receptions for 740 yards and 10 TDs

Jude Nelson, Wide Receiver

60 receptions for 801 yards and 7 TDs

AJ Vinson, Offensive Lineman

Preston Guy, Kicker

Second Team

Jaxon Ethridge, Defensive Lineman

37 tackles, 4 tackles for loss

Bryan Ross, Linebacker

85 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 1 sack

Mehki Butts, Linebacker

59 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks

DaShon Hyman, Defensive Back

39 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 interception

Grayson Jenkins, Defensive Back

78 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions





Honorable Mention

Lucas Langley, Defense

18 tackles

Demacio Bolden, Linebacker